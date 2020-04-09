DANVILLE — Until this week, the city has had 100 percent compliance in having non-essential businesses close during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., he, Police Chief Chris Yates or one of the police commanders spoke with non-compliant business owners. They had compliance until two days ago.
Therefore, starting Wednesday, they used an official Cease and Desist notice because there were one to two places city officials were having issues with.
“I’m not going to give out business names unless we experience continued non-compliance,” Williams stated.
The Cease and Desist notice reads “The outbreak of the COVID-19 has resulted in the following: 1. The World Health Organization declaring a pandemic. 2. The President of the United States declaring a national emergency. 3. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker proclaiming a state of disaster. 4. The City of Danville declaring a local state of emergency. Public officials at the federal, state and local levels have employed extraordinary measures to protect the health, safety and welfare of citizens.
It continues, “Consistent with general health and safety actions taken by many public officials throughout the country, on March 20, 2020, Gov. Pritzker issued an Executive Order (COVID-19 Executive Order No. 10) mandating that effective 5 p.m. on March 21, 2020, all non-essential businesses within the State of Illinois cease operation and that all residents of the State of Illinois shall shelter in place and only travel for essential goods, medical care and work.”
“Please be advised that your establishment is required to comply with the Executive Order. Your failure to comply with the Executive Order may result in: (1) an order of closure issued by the state or local health department and/or (2) civil and/or criminal liability.”
“It is imperative that you comply to protect the safety and health of your staff as well as your customers. Should you have any questions, please contact the governor’s office concerning the COVID-19 response at GOV.COVID19stakeholders@illinois.gov.”
The notice letter was signed by Williams.
Regarding bars in the city wanting to sell liquor for pick up or delivery, Williams said he also was working on that issue.
The Vermilion County Health Department again announced Wednesday no additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the county. There have been 257 negative testing results for Vermilion County residents and five positive cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.