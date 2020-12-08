DANVILLE — City officials had a meeting Tuesday afternoon with an interested developer for the northwest corner of Vermilion and Fairchild streets for a restaurant or other development.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told aldermen at Tuesday night's Danville City Council Public Works Committee meeting that since all buildings have been demolished at that corner, the city has received more interest from developers.
The committee Tuesday night gave initial approval for the purchase of two more properties at 916-918 N. Vermilion St., the former Ostling & Associates law office and the vacant lot north of that dilapidated structure. The two properties are north of the land now vacant at that corner, across from Royal Donut.
The latest properties would be purchased for $17,000 from Bonnie Ostling of Bloomington. City officials said the owner wouldn't lower the asking price.
The full city council will act on the purchase next week.
The city has put $400,000 to $500,000 into that corner with land purchases and demolition work.
Williams said this is the second busiest intersection in Vermilion County, and in talking to a possible interested developer on Tuesday, city officials indicated the city wants to at least get out of a development agreement what the city has already financially put into that corner.
"We don't have anything sold at all yet," Williams said.
"We want to clean it up and make it usable," City Engineer Sam Cole added about that extended corner. City officials have talked about seeking requests for qualifications from a realtor for that site and other parcels the city has.
Williams said there now is 1.4 acres there, on the northwest side of Fairchild and Vermilion, for development.
One of the middle parcels has restrictions on it from being owned by CVS. The property can't have a pharmacy, tobacco or package liquor sale use.
In other business, the city only received one bid for the Laura Lee Fellowship House renovations, over estimate, but it was adjusted by the lone bidder to fit into the city's Community Development Block Grant fund budget.
The city initially received a $162,00 bid from Stealth Mode Construction Management of Mahomet. This was $30,000 over the CDBG budget.
The bid was to replace 20 windows, all exterior doors and the roof on the northern, orginal Laura Lee Fellowship House section, and gym floor.
City officials said gym and roof materials were changed, in an addendum, to lower the bid to $129,623. Five additional windows and a door also were added to the renovations.
Williams said when all the work is completed, the structure should be in great shape for years to come.
In other discussions, aldermen and Williams again urged the public, as covid numbers continue to be high in Vermilion County, to use common sense, stay home when sick or if you have someone in your household who is sick, wear masks, don't have large gatherings and social distance.
Williams said he also has submitted information requested from the Illinois Gaming Board with the city's new casino application.
In other business, the committee recommended approving:
- Accepting a $33,766 quote from Gasvoda and Associates Inc. of Mobile, Ala. for pump station monitoring equipment and installation. The four pump stations the city accepted transfer of from the Danville Sanitary District will be put on the same system as others in the city.
- A $56,821 contract with Cummins Crosspoint of Normal for purchase and installation of a reconditioned transit engine for Danville Mass Transit.
