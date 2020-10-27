DANVILLE — An average Danville residential sewer customer could see an almost $14 monthly increase with city sewer bills next year under a proposal city officials made public at a meeting Tuesday morning.
The flat rate proposal for the city sewer fee on residential bills received from the Danville Sanitary District would be $29.75 a month. There also would be a 5 percent annual increase in the fee for future years, city officials state, due to inflation and population loss.
This added to the Danville Sanitary District treatment and base charge rate to be increased next year to a total of $8.25, $23.50 for city garbage and $22.25 for the Danville Public Safety Pension Fee, would increase a residential sewer/garbage bill to $84 a month next year, with aldermen approval.
For businesses, the fee would be $59.50 a month for less than 10,000 gallons of water per month; and the same cost per gallon as residential for commercial businesses using more than 10,000 gallons of water a month and for industrial accounts.
The sewer presentation can be seen on the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org.
The Danville City Council will vote on the proposed city sewer fee increase at its 6 p.m. Nov. 3 meeting. If approved, the fee increase would start with the May 2021 bill.
Aldermen in 2017 didn't proceed with a $4 or more a month stormwater management fee; and aldermen approved using sales tax revenue ($946,665 in 2019-2020 and $373,775 this fiscal year) for the storm and sanitary sewer fund.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and City Engineer Sam Cole said collapsing sewers, pump station upgrades and replacements, and sewer line replacement needs require the fee increase.
"We are here to address a problem decades in the making," Williams said.
They said funding in the past only has replaced a small portion of sewer lines annually.
Williams said some of the city's sewer lines are made of brick and mortar and are twice as old as he is.
There also are constant safety issues and waste flowing back into buildings and businesses, he said, adding that the city also has experienced sink holes. Pump stations also will continue to fail, he said.
Williams said there is never a good time to ask people for money, but unfortunately this a long overdue problem that needs solving.
They said annual needs are about $4 million a year more. Instead of total revenue of $3.7 million from the city sewer fee, the new fee would generate $7.7 million a year.
"The longer we wait, the more it's going to cost you," Williams said.
Cole said they've completed asset mapping, an inventory of the city's infrastructure, in which they've taken a snapshot of 20-25 percent of the city's sewer lines.
"We are in trouble, and it's time to start digging ourselves out literally," he said.
Williams said the storm and sanitary sewer fund is to be an enterprise fund, meaning it's self-supported with it's own fees and revenue. He said sales tax revenue previously in the fund has been moved elsewhere in the city's budget.
Cole said of annual sewer infrastructure investment needs: Gravity sewers: 177 miles; 80-year life expectancy; annual need of $468,000 for rehabilitation and $585,000 for replacement for $1,053,000 total needed; Force Mains: 11.9 miles for 50-year life expectancy; annual replacement needed .24 miles for $157,000; $1.1 million for pump station five-year estate needs; and $1.1 million for storm sewers rehab and replacement.
The increased fee funding would be used for: $2 million for sanitary sewer infrastructure improvements; $1.1 million for storm infrastructure improvements; $510,000 for engineering services for infrastructure improvements; $150,000 for equipment and vehicle replacements; $180,000 for right-of-way maintenance and sewer inspections; and $60,000 for material to maintain storm sewers.
Cole said it costs five times more to replace versus repair, such as use lining.
"if we can get ahead of the game and stop things from collapsing...," Cole said about it saving money in the long run.
Williams and Cole also talked about how the current city sewer rate is based on 2006 water consumption numbers and how the new rates would be more fair in terms of usage/capacity and revenue generation.
"We felt it was appropriate to equalize the rate everyone is paying," Cole said.
The multi-unit residential fee also would increase from $11.75/unit/month to $17.85/unit/month whether occupied or not.
There are 9,956 single-family residential homes, 3,473 rental units, 1,062 commercial accounts using under 10,000 gallons of water/month, 215 commercial accounts using more than 10,000 gallons/month and 8 industrial accounts.
Jaclyn Vinson, executive director of the local housing authority, asked if city officials were considering offsetting the increased fee to taxpayers with a decreased public safety pension fee.
Williams said that's not being considered due to pension needs by 2040.
Cole said one business person told him they're getting hit from all sides with increased costs.
But Cole said too, that the city isn't in line with where it should be with the city sewer fee.
"We don't want to get in the position where this is a big shock all the time," he said about significant fee increases. "We should be updating rates."
He also said the city would be losing ground if it doesn't go to that number.
Danville Sanitary District Director Doug Ahrens also commented at Tuesday's meeting how the city moved personnel expenses into the storm and sanitary sewer fund years ago. The fund shows for the proposed 2021-2022 $1.2 million in salaries when there was $863,750 in salary expenses in 2017-2018.
Cole said they've already talked with aldermen one-on-one about the proposal, and he doesn't have other options if this fails to receive majority support. City officials also decided against a graduated fee increase.
Williams said the bottom line is that the increase is necessary, and he added Danville customers are paying less than many other cities' residents to maintain more sewer lines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.