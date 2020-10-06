DANVILLE — The former Speed Lube building at Vermilion and Fairchild streets has been demolished for better marketability of that northwest corner of the busy intersection.
City of Danville officials received the low bid for the demolition and grading of the site of $13,000.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. says there is no certain development planned yet for that corner.
“The building was an eyesore and we believe a hindrance to redevelopment, so we contracted to tear it down,” according to Williams.
The city is prepping the site and three other individual lots to the north for its marketability.
“The city wants to achieve a completely flat site to be shovel ready for a developer,” according to Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk. “(Tax Increment Financing) funds were used to fund the project for site assembly.”
Under a 2018 redevelopment agreement, Highland Ventures was to demolish and remove the former Speed Lube building and market the commercial spaces.
There was a real estate option agreement for the sale of the property there at 900-914 N. Vermilion St. The leases for the two proposed buildings were to be for five years or greater for a business or restaurant that’s not in the city, unless the development would be an expansion to a second or additional location.
The city’s obligations under the redevelopment agreement called for the city to acquire all of the parcels from 900-914 N. Vermilion St. and sell the parcels under the option agreement upon the developer completing its obligations.
The city purchased three properties at Vermilion and Fairchild streets that previously housed Gulick’s Illiana Medical Equipment and Supply building and the Speed Lube for $328,000, including the vacant land between the two former businesses.
Williams last year said that the city would only be spending labor and time on the demolitions. The demolitions were estimated to cost about $30,000 to $40,000.
In 2018, aldermen approved an asbestos abatement contract for the former Gulick’s property, 912 N. Vermilion St., prior to demolition. The $24,440 contract was with Environmental Assurance LLC.
City officials at that time were still working on a pre-development agreement for the two-business strip mall.
Williams since reported the option expired in May 2019 at the Fairchild and Vermilion site for Highland Ventures. The site is now “up for grabs,” he said at that time, adding that some developers had asked for information about the site.
