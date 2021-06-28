DANVILLE — A semi-final subdivision plat for the Econo Lodge property at 388 Eastgate Drive would create four new parcels for potential future development.
The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission will consider approving subdivision of the property and the semi-final plat, 74 Eastgate Addition.
The commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
The hotel property, formerly Ramada Inn, Danville Inn & Convention Center and Motel 6, on Eastgate Drive is owned by Joe Patel.
Hotel rooms had been updated, and Patel previously said he hoped to entice a restaurant to come to the property, such as a Denny’s.
Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said the replat shows the Econo Lodge on one parcel and four new parcels subdivided out for possible future development. It had been two additional parcels.
City conditions: minimum distance between buildings to be 10 feet; each lot required to have its own water and fire service lines; all development or redevelopment is subject to city landscaping requirements; the future shared entrance on Lot 3 will require an entrance permit and one of the existing entrances on Lot 5 must be eliminated and removed; and parking layout and required spaces are to be determined upon lot usage per city zoning code.
A subdivision committee reviewed the plat, requesting a couple revisions. A final plat would go to the Danville City Council for approval on July 20.
City officials are hopeful about more economic development with a future casino off Eastgate Drive.
In a social media post last week about the casino, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. stated “we are hoping to have our suitability hearing by September at the latest. This is simply the time when the (Illinois Gaming Board) determines whether or not our chosen partners (Danville Development/Wilmorite and the Golden Nugget) can successfully operate our casino. If approved, groundbreaking would likely be within 60 days at most, meaning we’d have Phase 1 of our casino open within nine months to one year later. If denied for some reason (highly improbable), we do not lose our license. It would just mean we’d have to find another operator.”
“If everything goes the way we anticipate, we’ll have Phase 1 of our casino up and running between August to October 2022,” Williams stated.
In other business, the zoning commission will consider:
Rezoning 12 W. Bridge St. from R2 single-family residential, medium density, to B2 highway business zoning, at the request of Todd and Michelle Hawkins. Cronk said the Hawkinses purchased the property west of their South Paw Grooming, 10 W. Bridge St., years ago and removed a blighted structure there. The Hawkins are expanding their business with a 12-by-24 feet building addition. The property is located on the south side of Bridge Street, about 250 feet away from South Gilbert Street.
A zoning variance requested by Margaret Jacobson, owner of 424 Dawn Ave., of the front yard setback at 40 percent for construction of a front porch. The home is 22 feet off the street and required setback for the front yard is 25 feet. An additional 10-foot front porch locates the porch 12 feet off the road. Cronk said there are decks already within the setback range in that area.
