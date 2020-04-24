DANVILLE — This year’s Arbor Day planting in the city won’t be the same as in years past.
Normally students from a nearby school help the city with the tree planting, but due to COVID-19, schools are not in session.
Danville Parks and Public Property Superintendent Steve Lane usually asks the students questions about Arbor Day and the benefits of trees. Danville Garden Club members also attend the annual event.
The Danville Garden Club has once again purchased a Leaf A Legacy tree from the City of Danville Parks Division to commemorate Arbor Day. This year’s tree is a red oak tree.
The planting will take place at 10 a.m. today in the parkway along Highland Boulevard near East Ninth Street. This year, due to the COVID-19 virus the planting will not involve a partnership with a school as in the past.
Area residents are encouraged to plant trees now more than ever.
Locally, the Danville area (and the entire U.S) is seeing first-hand the effects of Emerald Ash Borer. Ash trees are one of the most common shade trees in the area and the entire population is being wiped out.
Downtown Danville recently lost more than 20 ash trees in a two block stretch of North Vermilion Street. They are all being replaced by a variety of pest-resistant trees as part of a sidewalk improvement project currently underway.
The idea for Arbor Day in the U.S. originated in Nebraska City, Neb. Among the pioneers moving to the Nebraska Territory in 1854 was J. Sterling Morton from Detroit. He and his wife, Caroline, were lovers of nature, and the home they established was quickly planted with trees, shrubs, and flowers.
Morton was a journalist and editor of Nebraska’s first newspaper. He spread his enthusiasm for trees to his receptive audience. His fellow pioneers missed their trees and needed them for shade, windbreaks, fuel, and building materials. Nebraska was a treeless plain at this time which led to the founding of Arbor Day. Morton wrote and spoke about environmental stewardship. He encouraged everyone to set aside a specific day to plant trees.
In 1872 the first Arbor Day was celebrated in Nebraska and 1 million trees were planted. Later, other states passed legislation to observe Arbor Day each year. Today, Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states. It is always the last Friday in April in Illinois.
