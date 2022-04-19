DANVILLE — With many aldermen wearing their new Golden Nugget Danville t-shirts from the groundbreaking earlier in the afternoon, Wilmorite's Tom Wilmot Jr. laughingly said they had great taste, prior to giving a casino presentation at Tuesday night's Danville City Council meeting.
He said they closed on financing with Key Bank on April 14. Wilmorite's Dennis Trzcinski gave an update on construction. Wilhelm has been mobilizing on the site with fencing and an office. There is another seven to 10 days on the major demolition on site. After that, underground utilities will be addressed, and major excavation will start for a major storm water detention system.
Juris Basens said he will be the first Golden Nugget Danville employee. He said they will open a physical presence somewhere soon. A casino website also will be released by the end of the month to keep the public informed on the project.
There will be vendor and job fairs; and the developers will be in partnership with Danville Area Community College for recruiting, training programs for table games and slot machines and in other casino areas.
He said they also plan to have the sports bar named by mid-summer.
He said hopefully it will bring a lot of revitalization to the entire area. The restaurant will have its own entrance and exit, with families not having to go through the casino.
Basens said they're hoping that the casino will be so busy, that they're going back to the IGB to expand quickly.
Shortly, the $1 million checks will be going out to the city for municipal improvements, boys and girls club and for riverfront development.
The council Tuesday night also heard a Garfield Park plan from the Farnsworth Group, prior to rolling out a proposed American Rescue Plan Act funding plan for discussion.
The park plan is to provide safety and aesthetic improvements. New park sections would include a football field, pavilions, future addition to the Boys and Girls Club, seating area, new playground equipment, new bathhouse and pool renovation, new pool slides and a stormwater detention area.
Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson said it's dumbfounding seeing the increased costs, of the now approximately $12 million to $13 million pool and park improvements.
"Nothing's cheap that's for sure," City Engineer Sam Cole said.
Costs are estimated at: $1.9 million for mechanical building replacement, $2.145 million for bathhouse replacement, $1.1 million for slide and slide pool rehabilitation, $958,000 for main pool rehabilitation, $1.7 million for pool site work and $2.1 million for park improvements.
Several aldermen voiced excitement for the proposed park changes.
Many items on the entire project have increased in price, sometimes by 50 or more percent. The project now has a $1.2 million volatility contingency due to inflation and increased costs. Initial pool refurbishment costs aldermen first discussed more than a year ago were $3.5 million, without park improvements.
Of the city of Danville's $24.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, a proposed plan shows $12 million earmarked for refurbishment of the Garfield Park municipal swimming pool ($9.825 million) and Garfield Park plans ($2.175 million) and about $6.8 million for stormwater drainage and sanitary sewer improvements at various locations.
Other proposed allocations: $1.99 million for bridge preservation and maintenance; $600,000 for youth activities (after hours and weekends) where local non-profits would apply for this funding; $800,000 for a new fire truck; $500,000 each for the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation building improvements (Vermilion County also has been asked for $500,000) and city tennis center improvements; and $14,400 in administrative costs for auditing services.
A breakdown of the stormwater/sanitary work:
- Lakeshore Drive and Shorewood Drive erosion mitigation: $500,000.
- Rivercrest and Myrtle Drive drainage and erosion improvements, $500,000.
- Suncrest and Shady Lane erosion and drainage improvements, $500,000.
- Meadowlawn area drainage improvements, $3.5 million. This was the largest project on the city's master plan, but doesn't address the full amount. This would be a big phase 1, Cole said.
- Porter Street area drainage improvements, $500,000.
- Nevada/Utah drainage improvements, $1 million.
- Dawn Avenue upper and lower area drainage improvements, $1.8 million.
The project funding falls into the funding categories: $9.29 million, replace lost public sector revenue; $13.9 million, support COVID-19 public health and economic response; $1.5 million invest in water, sewer (storm and sanitary) and broadband infrastructure; and $14,400, administrative costs.
By project type: $14.6 million for physical health, quality of life and youth development; $8.79 million for infrastructure projects; $500,000 for behavioral and medical services; and $814,400 for other.
The council heard from Danville Tennis Center's Lisa Behrens and Laurie Sermersheim, who also were joined in the city council chambers by about 13 members of its 300 membership. They said they are stewards for the upkeep of the city-owned building at Lincoln Park. They said they've had challenges, including with wear on the property from the weather.
The center hosts Danville High School tennis teams and have hosted a high school association tournament, which could have gone longer if they had lights on the courts. There are large cracks in the tennis courts which are becoming a safety issue. There also are other maintenance issues, they said.
"It's a building we own and it needs a lot of work," Williams said.
Public comment on ARPA funding spending can be made at city committee and council meetings during the next few weeks. Final action on the city's ARPA funding spending plan is expected at the May 17 city council meeting.
