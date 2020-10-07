DANVILLE — Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. is ready to review the new casino license application this week or next that will be readied to send to the Illinois Gaming Board.
Casino steering committee and also city council committee members, including aldermen and chairmen Mike Puhr and Steve Foster, will be reviewing the application.
Williams said any comments will be compiled and relayed to Danville Development LLC, prior to submitting it to the IGB this month.
The IGB's next regular meeting is Nov. 5.
Williams added that Danville Development representatives have been meeting with local union leaders, regarding construction, and also local vendors, such as for paper products, cleaning supplies and other items.
"That's really exciting" Williams said about securing and adding local jobs.
The Danville City Council unanimously approved rezoning property at 204 Eastgate Drive for the proposed temporary casino last month.
Williams said the hundreds of jobs are needed with the city’s high unemployment and the city also can use the revenue for infrastructure, pensions and other uses.
He said the city has the trusted partner of Wilmorite Construction, which will see the entire casino project through with building, operating and owning it.
The site is the former Morris Flamingo warehouse location on the north side of Interstate 74. Phase 1 development would include 500 slots, 10 tables, a steakhouse and food court. Future phases, in addition to moving the project closer to the interstate, are based on realized gaming revenue.
Danville Development LLC is paying the city’s $600,000 portion of sewer improvements to expand capacity north of the interstate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.