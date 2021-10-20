DANVILLE — How should the city of Danville spend its approximately $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund Award through the COVID-19 stimulus program?
Aldermen weighed in with more ideas at Tuesday night's Danville City Council meeting.
Ward 4 Alderman Mike O'Kane suggested using some of the money for summer jobs for youth.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said job training is important and he's been talking with Pastor Thomas Miller about space for training at Heavenly Square or elsewhere.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague said she's heard from constituents about the struggle to find housing and problems with sewers.
"Our rental housing market is bad," Teague said, across all financial means.
Williams said he's been working with Bowman Estates and others to find space for more quality housing development.
He said Heartland Properties also is interested in doing more.
Teague said about the sewer problems, some residents' basements get flooded every time it rains.
"It is a major, major issue," she said.
Williams said the city has a former storm water, sewer project master plan and "we want to identify a couple projects to be part of that," he said of using coronavirus funding.
"The sewer stuff is on our list," Williams said.
Teague also suggested a program she's brought forward in the past to city officials to provide matching funds to small businesses so they can grow and employ local persons.
Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing said he'd like to request a brand new fire truck.
"I'd like two; I'd take one," Strebing said.
Williams said they're researching a new fire truck now, and want to create a rotational cycle for the trucks.
Refurbishing the city’s pool and offering more mental health support in the community are two other areas the city is looking to spend its federal COVID-19 funding.
The city has received its first installment of its American Rescue Plan Act funding of about $12.3 million. It will receive the second installment next year.
The city has until Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate the money. ARPA funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Williams gave aldermen a list of items the coronavirus money can and cannot be spent on. The funding can't be spent on roads, pensions, lowering tax revenues, establishing a rainy-day fund, boosting financial reserves, reducing debt such as paying the northwest sanitary sewer project loan, paying settlements or serving as a match for federally-funded programs.
Williams said to use the ARPA funds, the city must identify the health need or negative impact of COVID-19, assess the extent of the harm, and identify how the program, service or intervention addresses the need to negative impact.
The four broad categories of allowable expenses are: to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, non-profits or aid to impacted industries (tourism, travel, hospitality, etc.); to provide premium pay for public health workers; to make up revenues compared to most recent full fiscal year; and to invest in sewer, water and broadband infrastructure.
The city's website and social media page has more information on a summary of ARPA allowable expenses.
City officials plan to have a couple listening sessions in the next month at a city council meeting and also a meeting out in the community for the public to weigh in on the COVID money spending.
By the end of November, Williams said he'd like to have a solid plan of how the city will spend the money.
In other business Tuesday, Teague questioned if the city was in violation of municipal code in not replacing Ward 6 Alderman Aaron Troglia on the city council yet.
Troglia moved out of the ward. His last meeting was in July. Troglia was elected in 2019 and his term runs through 2023.
In the past, it's taken several months to fill vacancies on the city council.
State law suggests city council vacancies be filled within 60 days.
Williams said it's harder than he thought to appoint people.
"I hope to as soon as possible," he said, adding that there's one more person he's hoping to hear back from soon.
