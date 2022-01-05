DANVILLE — How should the city spend its Community Development Block Grant funds?
In-person public comment meetings have been changed to virtual meetings via Zoom, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the public also can answer an online survey to give their opinions on the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org.
Survey questions include: "Where would you like to see change?' Click on your neighborhood, enter an intersection of interest, or share your location. Also, "How would you rank each activity?" Place the activities in order with the one you would most like to see in your neighborhood at the top: public facilities (such as: building repair to a shelter, community center, etc.), housing - demolition; housing - rehabilitation; infrastructure - improve the roads for drivers; addressing homelessness (such as: shelter, half-way housing, and prevention); public services (such as: mental health, education, job training, recreation, etc.); housing - accessibility improvements; infrastructure - improve the sewer system; and infrastructure - improve areas for bicycle riders and pedestrians.
In addition, the survey asks, "What is Missing?" In your opinion, which additional activity/activities would benefit the city of Danville most? Items that can be marked: rent assistance, tenant/landlord counseling, senior centers, legal services, housing counseling, neighborhood cleanups, crime awareness and prevention, employment training, direct assistance to for-profits, security deposit, child care centers, youth centers, mental health services, homeownership assistance, transportation services, fair housing activities, residential historic preservation, energy efficiency improvements, food banks, tree planting or micro-enterprise assistance.
The City of Danville’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) anticipates an allocation of $1,014,692 to carry out Danville's 2022 Annual Action Plan.
In order to receive these funds, the city must develop a Consolidated Plan every five years and an Annual Action Plan that documents priorities and goals for the program.
Public responses gathered through Jan. 28, 2022, will be added to the plan and help determine the location and level of need for a variety of programs.
The City of Danville's Division of Community Development has cancelled the previously scheduled in-person CDBG Action Plan meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
These meetings were to be at the Danville Public Library at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5; 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8; and 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. The meetings will now be digitally via Zoom, at the same time periods, with prior reservation.
Contact Logan Cronk at lcronk@cityofdanville.org or at 217-431-2286 to RSVP and receive the call-in information. If you cannot attend one of these digital meetings, feel free to provide your input by completing the online survey at https://arcg.is/1ffzbr or by sending it to the office of Community Development at 1155 E. Voorhees St., Danville, IL 61832.
Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who need assistance should contact the Community Development Department at 1155 E. Voorhees St., Danville, or call 217-431-2873 or 217-431-2286. Every effort will be made to affect reasonable accommodations for these persons.
A couple projects the city earmarked CDBG funding in part for during the last couple years, were for Laura Lee Fellowship House improvements and Beard Street reconstruction due to failing pavement and curb and gutter. The road project was within an area eligible for usage of CDBG funds.
