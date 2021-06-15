DANVILLE — With Ameren Illinois moving out of the city's public works building on Voorhees Street, city officials have looked into city hall consolidating into the excess space in the Voorhees building.
The city spent $10,440 on a city facilities consolidation study with Farnsworth Group. Funding came from the city's capital improvement fund.
Farnsworth Group engineers also have performed numerous other studies for the city such as of the Garfield Park Swimming Pool, Danville Mass Transit building and Bresee Tower.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague questioned what the study and cost was for.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said there's a lot of space at the public works building to still weatherize and maintain.
Ameren is moving into the former Gaudio Budweiser building on Georgetown Road in Tilton in late 2021 or early 2022. Ameren's 15-year lease with the city for the Voorhees building expires in April 2022.
The city will have to budget for an added expense of $80,000 annually. The city currently doesn’t pay Ameren for utilities at the public works facility on Voorhees Street as part of the agreement in which Ameren leased back a portion of the space.
No other discussion occurred on the matter at Tuesday night's Danville City Council meeting.
Williams also at Tuesday's teleconference meeting removed from the agenda a Garfield Park Municipal Pool discussion. Williams said he hasn't finished his pool costs review.
Williams also reported that rumors of Harrison Park Golf Course closing are false. Golf course manager Brock Burton is leaving his position to take a job with the Danville Country Club. Burton's last day is June 26.
Williams said they are working to make sure golfers won't see any differences. No tournaments are canceled, and golfers may some new or previous employee faces helping out.
Other reports included: Turtle Run will have fireworks at 9:30 p.m. July 3.
The city council also heard one public comment from Gaurang Patel with Stroud Liquors, 418 S. Gilbert St., requesting the city increase video gaming licenses.
The city is at its maximum capacity of 30 businesses with video gaming licenses, with an official wait list of one, However, Patel and about three or four others are also waiting for possible licenses, according to Williams.
Patel said he's completed renovations and received city building inspection approval and his state license to offer video gaming. He didn't know there were no available city licenses.
He asked aldermen to consider allowing additional city video gaming licenses.
Williams said the city limited licenses in March 2020. He said the city had 23 or 24 licenses in use when considering a restriction on the number, and decided to go up to 30. This allowed a few more but limited video gaming establishments from being on about every corner in the city.
"It's a city limit," Williams told newer aldermen. "I personally believe we have more than enough of them already, and they're pretty dispersed around the city."
Ward 3 Alderwoman Sharon Pickering said she understands Patel's concern, but "if we do this, we set a precedent."
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr also said the market is so saturated right now. If the city would go above 30 licenses, it would take away business and income from the others.
City officials also don't know if anyone would be giving up their license anytime soon.
In other business, the council approved: a $170,665 contract with Owens Excavating and Trucking for Dearborn Street drainage improvements; amending the Poland Road pump station upgrade contract by an additional $30,659 with Cross Construction to total $606,822; an easement over city-owned property downtown for electric line relocation; and a five-year contract for WestLaw electronic legal research data with Thompson Reuters (West Publishing Co.).
City officials will start in-person city council meetings again on July 6. City hall hours have not gone back to normal yet for the public. It is still closed in the morning to the public.
