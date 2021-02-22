DANVILLE — With road construction season just around the corner, the Danville City Council's Public Services Committee will consider earmarking $1.6 million in motor fuel tax funds for upcoming work.
The committee's online meeting is at 6 p.m. Feb. 23.
The funding is for "activities and materials, which may include roadway patching materials, crack sealing, concrete patching, pavement striping, sealcoating, and asphalt pavement mill and overlay, along with other necessary activities meeting the criteria for expenditure of MFT funds," for 2021 street maintenance activities, according to the city resolution.
Also at its meeting, the committee will consider approving the purchase of property for $20,000 from Lucas Land Co. The city resolution states "erosion of streambanks, prior ditch relocation and generally aging infrastructure have created a need to relocate sanitary sewer and force mains around the Poland Road pump station."
"The mayor and city council find it beneficial to acquire property for the purpose of facilitating future sewer improvements on and around the Poland Road pump station, its tributary sewers and its force main," the resolution continues.
The property price was negotiated, and funding for the purchase comes from the city's storm and sanitary sewer fund.
Closing on the property would occur May 31, 2021.
Also with the property purchase, the committee will consider approving a professional services agreement to complete an environmental study on the property.
The cost is $35,500 with Fehr-Graham Engineering and Environmental to perform Phase I and Phase II environmental assessments.
In other business, the committee will act on:
- Authorizing purchase of a property for $800 from the Vermilion County Trustee.
- Authorizing sale of 649 Section St. for $5,000 at private sale. City officials say the city has no use or project for the vacant property.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 via YouTube live streaming services. The link can be found on the City of Danville's website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23 to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org. The public comments will be read during audience comments during the meeting.
