DANVILLE — City officials are getting ready for the take over of billings and collections for city solid waste fees, public safety pension fee and the new sewer rates starting in October which customers will see with their November bills.
Some renovations are taking place on the first floor inside the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St., for the billing changes.
The city is hiring two billing and collection specialists and is making changes to the front window area in the finance department for them.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. there will be a new counter area for the new staff to work at the counters.
Williams said they’re also taking down a partition wall and moving the copy room to a space that used to be part of a larger Vermilion Advantage conference room. It will be a new copy and break room.
The extra space of the former copy room will allow more space in the finance division to shift desks back and allow more room near the counter.
According to the job posting, the billing and collection specialists will perform essential duties related to billing of sewer charges, solid waste fees and public safety pension fees; accurately and efficiently collect and record payments from citizens for the fees billed; and courteously assist citizens with questions or issues.
According to City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey, “budgeting for both employees to be full-time with salaries set at $35,500 each, with full benefits, the total for both is estimated to be $125,131.91. This total cost is being charged 33 percent to general fund, 34 percent to sewer, and 33 percent to solid waste as they will be spending all of their time collecting public safety, sewer and solid waste fees. Of course, if the employees only need employee-only insurance (and not family), that is around $12,000 cheaper per employee.”
The city hall renovations are estimated at approximately $18,000.
The Danville City Council approved a $40,340 contract with Tyler Technologies for Tyler Incode billing and collection software for taking over city billing and collections for sewer, solid waste and public safety pension fee. Funding came from the city’s sewer, solid waste and general funds in equal thirds of $13,447.
Bills will have a $29.75 a month residential sewer fee, increased from an average $16 a month fee. Commercial, institutional/governmental and industrial minimum charges will be $42.50.
There are also annual increases built in.
The Danville Sanitary District terminated its billing and collection intergovernmental agreement with the city.
In addition, city officials have been looking at combining city hall and the public works building on Voorhees Street due to Ameren Illinois moving out of the Voorhees site and the city losing utility savings.
Ameren is moving into the former Gaudio Budweiser building on Georgetown Road in Tilton in late 2021 or early 2022. Ameren’s 15-year lease with the city for the Voorhees building expires in April 2022.
The city will have to budget for an added expense of $80,000 annually. The city currently doesn’t pay Ameren for utilities at the public works facility on Voorhees Street as part of the agreement in which Ameren leased back a portion of the space.
The city spent $10,440 on a city facilities consolidation study with Farnsworth Group.
“There’s no definite conclusion yet,” Williams said.
“This building needs a lot of repairs,” he said of the Main Street site, adding that they likely will need to address the elevator in five to 10 years and there are other building issues.
He doesn’t care for having city hall in a non-centralized location in the city. But he also doesn’t want to inconvenience the public with having to travel between both locations for certain city services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.