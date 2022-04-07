DANVILLE — In September, the city council recognized the seven men who changed Danville’s form of government in 1987.
Now, another one of them has passed away.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown announced at Tuesday’s Danville City Council meeting that Nate Cunningham Sr. died Tuesday.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. became emotional, saying “I learned a lot from him. He could be a little fiery sometimes.”
Mayor Williams was coached as a student by Cunningham.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams said Cunningham came out of the projects and played in the Rose Bowl.
“It really hurts me,” Alderman Williams said about learning of Cunningham’s death.
The city council also recognized former alderwoman Linda Bolton, and chairwoman of the library board and fire and police commissioners board, who died on Saturday.
Mayor Williams said about Bolton, the city has lost another friend and mentor to many. She was a woman of many talents and much heart, and gave much to the community, he said. She leaves big shoes to fill. He’ll work on filling her vacancy on both boards.
In other business at Tuesday’s council meeting, aldermen heard a Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation presentation on its health clinic plans at Danville High School and on the former St. Elizabeth Hospital site on Sager Street.
SIHF President and Chief Executive Officer Larry McCulley told the council the DHS clinic should open in June.
The council also heard Danville Area Community College President Stephen Nacco support the Three Kings of Peace proposed mentoring center.
Mayor Williams asked Nacco if DACC will financially support the mentoring center. Mayor Williams said he’d heard from another DACC official that DACC had the opportunity to procure the former Steel Grip building adjacent to Garfield Park but didn’t due to the amount of work needed. Mayor Williams said he appreciates DACC’s partnership in the project but said the building renovations are estimated at about $1 million. The Three Kings of Peace have asked the city for about $450,000 in COVID-19 funds.
The council also approved a budget amendment for a First Fridays and city events new position; tabled action on changes to city code regarding clarifying audience comment time limitations due to aldermen questions; and approved a Tax Increment Financing redevelopment grant for a downtown building that will house a retail business and a coworking space.
The not to exceed $13,650 grant is to Shawn Davis, doing business as Fred & Ma LLC, for a new roof at 137 N. Vermilion St.
Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson asked why the item didn’t come to committee prior to the full city council for action. Mayor Williams said building owner Davis wanted to fit the roof work into a contractor’s schedule as soon as possible for the building to open by fall.
