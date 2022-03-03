DANVILLE — For the last 32 and a half years, Bill Marana has been the city of Danville electrician.
He’s retiring Thursday at the age of 65 and says he couldn’t have asked for a better job.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better place to work. I was very fortunate to have bosses that wanted to make a difference ...” Marana said.
He said his bosses were good and invested in improving the city to make things safe.
“I’m going to miss it. This job was never work,” Marana said, about enjoying it all these years.
Marana, born and raised in Danville, was hired by former Mayor Bob Jones. Marana previously worked for Silvey Electric’s Bill Silvey for 12 1/2 years.
Marana said he had an “in” for the city job because his mother worked at one of Jones’ restaurants.
Jones told him that he’ll hire him as an electrician because his mother was a great worker.
Marana started working for the city on Sept. 5, 1989.
He mainly worked by himself for the majority of the years, only for a time having help from an assistant or laborer.
Marana had a lot of city streets and buildings to look after.
His main priorities: traffic signals, streetlights and warning sirens.
“There’s always constant maintenance,” he said.
People are hitting lights, from accidents, and other issues can occur. That’s why he’d be on call. He’d come to work on weekends and even on vacation time.
This week he’s been working on lighting at the Harrison Park Golf Course Pro Shop renovation and running fire department cable.
He’d work on lights at city parks, such as Ellsworth Park last year and Winter Park in the past, and elsewhere.
Marana estimates there’s been more than $1 million in city electrical upgrades in his more than 30 years with the city.
They include LED upgrades on traffic signals and a start on LED conversions on city streetlights. There’s a lot more to do, he added.
“When I started, it was horrendous,” he said of the electrical systems. There had been a late 1940s traffic controller. “It was a challenge. I’ve seen a lot of changes.”
He said the city now has all but one set of intersection traffic signals on a battery backup except for at Griffin and Voorhees streets. The backups can last for six to 10 hours without power, he said.
Marana has been getting his replacement ready to take things over. Paul Storke, who was an electrical inspector with the city, will now be city electrician.
In retirement, Marana said he doesn’t really have any hobbies, but he has five acres to take care of and has three children and grandchildren to spend more time with, besides his wife, Patty. Patty previously worked for the city but now is an Illinois Department of Transportation employee overseeing the local rest areas.
