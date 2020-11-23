DANVILLE — This has been an exceptionally hard year for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now more than ever, folks could use some holiday cheer.
Therefore, the City of Danville, in partnership with Downtown Danville Inc. and a host of other sponsors and volunteers, endeavors to bring the community — Light Up Our Lives: A 2020 Holiday Celebration.
The celebration will consist of the following fun socially-distant and safe activities:
- Light Up Downtown! – (Through Jan 3) on Vermilion Street in Downtown Danville. City workers have been busy putting up the lights, banners, garland, wreaths and bulbs that will make downtown a veritable Winter Wonderland. Lights will be lit nightly through Jan. 3.
- DDI will sponsor a Downtown Window Dressing competition. First prize is $100 in gift certificates to local businesses, and a beautiful plaque that will have the winning business’ name and year won on it that they can proudly display in their home. Second and third place winners will receive $75 and $50, respectively, in local business gift certificates. Windows should be done as soon as possible, but must be dressed by Dec. 1 to be eligible for prizes. The DDI Events Committee will choose the winners.
Cruise downtown like we did in yesteryear and let the bright lights cheer your heart.
- Light Up Their Faces! – (Nov. 25 – Jan. 3) outside the Santa House in Temple Plaza on the northwest corner of Vermilion and North streets in downtown Danville. Sitting on Santa’s lap probably isn’t the best idea this year, but they have a solution: Selfies with Santa. Come to Temple Plaza and snap a shot of you, your children, or friends with Old St. Nick (as painted and presented by the very talented Mike Harper, local mural painter extraordinaire). While there, take advantage of free holiday parking while you shop downtown businesses afterward.You will be able to post selfies on a Facebook post on Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.’s Facebook page starting Nov. 25.
- Letters to Santa outside the Santa House in Temple Plaza. If your child writes a letter to Santa and puts it in the mailbox outside of the Santa House by Dec. 20th, she or he will receive a written reply in the mail.
No matter how old you are, Santa puts a light in our eyes and smiles on our faces (unless you’ve been naughty, that is…).
- Light Up Our Neighborhoods! – (Dec. 1 – Dec. 21) in various locations citywide. Every year, you have that one neighbor that outdoes everyone, right (or you are that person)? They light up their homes like Clark Griswold and brighten up the whole neighborhood; or maybe their decorations are a bit simpler and more sophisticated yet beautiful to behold. Whether silly or serious, bold or basic, decorating your home could certainly light up someone’s life this season. Therefore, the city and DDI are introducing the first Home for the Holidays Outdoor Decorating Contest. To enter: decorate your home’s exterior and submit your address and last/household name to DDI Board Member Amy McKinley via email at amybmckinley@yahoo.com by Tuesday, Dec 1. DDI and the city will use this to create a list of houses for people to drive by and see. Once the list is complete, the list will be shared on the city's website and DDI and city Facebook pages. There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in two categories: City Selection and People’s Choice Awards. The City Selection will be made by Mayor Williams and city team members (one from each department). The People’s Choice will be made by you via vote as follows: To vote: (1 vote/user allowed) post a picture you snap of your favorite decorated home on the designated Facebook post by 12 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21. 1st Place Prizes: Each receives a $100 Google Play Gift Card (from the city), $100 each in local business gift certificates, plaque that will have the winning family’s/household name and year won on it that they can proudly display until next holiday season (from Classic Homes Realty). 2nd Place Prizes: Each receives $75 in local business gift certificates (from Classic Homes Realty); and 3rd Place Prizes: Each receives $50 in local business gift certificates (from Classic Homes Realty).
Light Up Vermilion, which has been along Vermilion Street, is in its third year, where another award has been given out.
- Light Up Our Social Media! – (Through Dec. 17) online via DDI’s Facebook page. A Holiday Coloring Contest for those 10 and under. A holiday picture will be available on both DDI and Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.’s Facebook pages to print out and color. Submit it in Santa’s Mailbox in Temple Plaza, email to amybmckinley@yahoo.com, or mail to DDI, Inc. (149 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832) by Dec. 17 for a chance to win one of two prizes that include a children’s bike and $50 each in local business gift certificates (from Bowers Tree Services). The Bowers will choose the winners on Dec. 18.
"We're really excited about bringing some cheer and holiday spirit all around town," McKinley said.
She added that if people need help with volunteers to put out ground level lights, they can reach out to her.
