DANVILLE — Resident Elizabeth Cannon wants to be able to raise chickens on her property in the city limits.
When Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. brought up Cannon’s request and petition which has more than 100 signatures in favor of allowing chickens in the city, aldermen responses Tuesday night included “no,” “silly idea,” “absolutely not,” and “a definite no.”
Concerns, as have been voiced for years, still deal with more workload for city inspectors, regulation, disease, predators, residents living in the city for a reason and more problems for the city when it already has enough issues to deal with.
“They’re a dirty animal,” said alderman Mike Puhr.
Two aldermen, Sherry Pickering and Aaron Troglia, suggested they’d like more research done.
Cannon says “As American citizens we have the right to raise our own livestock, to produce our eggs so we can be assured they have the best treatment and feeding. I believe animals deserve humane treatment, even if they will be used as food.”
“I also support the responsibility that chickens help teach to my children. (My children) are homeschooled and learn not only traditional school work, but also life skills including gardening. I want them to be equipped with everything I can teach,” she added. “I understand the skepticism that may come from some, which is why I included some stipulations in my petition request. Yard and chicken spaces must be clean and maintained properly. Roosters would not be allowed in city limits, and there would be a limit on how many chickens could be on a residential property. As a law-abiding, tax-paying citizen, I have the right to reasonably use my yard as I see fit.”
Cannon said those are the basic reasonings behind the request to allow residents’ constitutional rights to the pursuit of liberty in the form of self sustainability.
Cannon’s petition, started last year, requests “city residents be allowed the freedom of ownership of foul including but not limited to female chickens; so long as not to exceed 12 live animals on property at any given time; and no males are within city limits (roosters); and living area be kept clean and as free of contaminates as possible to stop any health threats; and animals be properly cared for and maintain good health at owners responsibility; and property is owned by resident or explicit consent given by property owner; and animals do not pose any excessive nuisance; and animal control reserves the right to remove animals if not keep in acceptable condition at all time.”
The last time the issue of chickens was brought up before city officials was 2018 when zoning ordinance changes were being looked at for urban agriculture.
Language regarding chickens and goats ended up not being part of the final draft.
Years ago, the former mayor administration said they’d heard from about a dozen people who were interested in having backyard chickens in their yards.
Concerns then were: predators, cleanliness and other health and environmental issues, including noise. Arguments included: there already are issues with dogs and other pets, and there are responsible pet owners. Other communities have adopted ordinances for chickens.
