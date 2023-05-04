DANVILLE — After Tuesday night’s Danville City Council action approving an ordinance to restrict abortions in its city limits, advocacy groups, some aldermen and audience members at the meeting questioned how the city can approve something that its own legal counsel said is against the law.
The city council voted 7-7 on the ordinance, with Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. casting the deciding vote to pass.
The ACLU of Illinois was among those entities quick to issue stern responses to the council action. Its statement read:
“(Tuesday) evening, the Danville City Council after a long community discussion voted to approve an ordinance that would declare the community a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’ and attempts to place limits on abortion care in the community. The ordinance is illegal under Illinois law.”
Ameri Klafeta, women’s and reproductive rights project director at the ACLU of Illinois, stated, “(Tuesday) the Danville City Council adopted an unlawful and unenforceable ordinance to limit access to abortion in the city. Illinois has explicitly protected the right to abortion in this state, free from governmental interference, and Danville’s vote is in clear violation of that law. We are evaluating next steps to challenge this unlawful ordinance.”
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, Illinois’s 2nd District congresswoman representing Danville and portions of Vermilion County, decried the council action as “misguided” and an attempt to “turn back the clock” on women’s rights. She will participate in a press conference at the Danville Public Library gazebo on Thursday at 4 p.m. in opposition to the ordinance.
Illinois Pharmacists Association Executive Director Garth Reynolds told the council during the meeting that it’s the association’s opinion that the ordinance is in violation of the Pharmacy Practice Act.
“Municipalities have tried to regulate pharmacy before,” Reynolds said, saying that it’s been found to be inappropriate.
The state has the power and oversight given by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, he said.
Reynolds told the council if the ordinance was approved, his association would file a complaint with the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the State Board of Pharmacy.
The city council’s Tuesday night meeting was long and emotional as members heard all sides of the issue.
Mayor Williams used his gavel to quiet and calm the crowd several times throughout public comments and audience responses.
Hannah Landis, a local midwife, talked Tuesday night about the language of the ordinance. Abortion drugs not being allowed in city limits, with hospital exceptions, are indistinguishable from those used for post-partum hemorrhage and other medical needs. The ordinance is banning drugs essential for life-saving measures at the local clinics and hospital, she said.
Physician Bethany Halloran stated her concerns about the negative impacts the ordinance will have on the women in the community.
The city’s legal counsel, James Simon, said he started researching this concept now embodied into the ordinance about a month ago. The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last summer overturned long-standing federal constitutional protections to abortion and gave those decisions over to the states. Illinois’ Reproductive Health Act provides that abortion and other rights are an individual’s choice.
The Comstock Act, also referenced in the ordinance, states that it’s unlawful to mail, ship or receive medication and other items that can induce an abortion. But Simon said it was determined by the U.S. Postal Service that if abortion is legal in a state where the items are going, the Comstock Act, which was adopted in the 1870s, doesn’t apply.
Simon said that was the basis for his position that the ordinance is illegal under Illinois law.
“Someday there could be a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on this issue, of the Comstock Act. I don’t know how it’s going to come out,” Simon said. “If they want to apply the Comstock Act, then they will be contravening their own decision in Dobbs that said this issue is left to the states.”
Alderman Mike Puhr said under an amendment to the ordinance that was also approved, nothing would go into effect until courts rule on the ordinance’s legality.
“This doesn’t stop anything,” Puhr said.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul confirmed that the ordinance is not in effect, nor will it go into effect, because of the last-minute amendment.
In a statement, the attorney general said, “After stepping up to the brink of open defiance of state law, I am relieved that the city of Danville heard the concerns I raised in the letter I sent earlier this week and those raised by fellow advocates.”
Raoul referred to the ordinance as “merely symbolic,” but emphasized that residents of Illinois “continue to enjoy the fundamental rights guaranteed to them under state law ...”
Raoul stated, “Illinois law could not be clearer. Our state is a proud safe haven for access to reproductive health care that respects bodily autonomy and fundamental rights. The Reproductive Health Act states that units of local government cannot limit abortion rights, and Danville has no authority under Illinois law to enact a municipal abortion ban or to otherwise impose its own restrictions on access to abortion care.”
Raoul stated that in a letter sent Wednesday to Mayor Williams, any future attempt by the city of Danville to restrict the fundamental right to access abortion care would be a violation of Illinois law and will not go unchallenged.
Personal PAC CEO Sarah Garza Resnick also responded to the council’s action in a strongly worded statement.
“The passage of this ordinance is an overt attempt to restrict the personal rights of residents of Danville and the surrounding region. It is also a blatant violation of the Illinois Constitution and the Illinois Reproductive Health Act, and will surely lead to legal action against the City of Danville. Danville voters should know that Mayor Williams and the seven members of city council who cast aye votes on this ordinance will undoubtedly cost them untold taxpayer dollars in litigation fees when advocates to protect our rights inevitably file suit. The movement to protect reproductive rights isn’t backing down,” she stated.
Personal PAC bills itself as a nonpartisan organization that supports abortion rights in Illinois.
