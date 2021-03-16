DANVILLE — The city of Danville will be without a public swimming pool likely the next two summers as cracks and a failing gutter system is forcing city officials to close the Garfield Park Swimming Pool and look at restoring it.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told Danville City Council aldermen Tuesday night he had bad news to share with them.
Williams said the city will be unable to open the municipal pool this year due to safety reasons.
"It's just not safe," he said.
There is guttering and other parts of it in "poor condition," he said. That includes cracks in the side walls, missing tiles and hazards to the public.
Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter showed aldermen photos that included broken gutters and a wood board across part of the pool gutter where a brick should be.
Carpenter said all around the pool are these bricks that are broken up.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has written up the gutter system and the concrete decking needing repairs toward the deep end of the pool on the west side, he said.
"This creates a huge hazard for anybody getting in or out of the pool," he said about those sitting or standing on the gutter, and others jumping in the pool.
In the past, some bricks have been replaced with bricks not as thick as what they should be. The return of the whole guttering system isn't what it should be, Carpenter said.
"None of us want to see anyone get hurt," Carpenter said.
He said the city in the past had an engineering firm look at a crack in the pool too, which has been previously patched, discovering a void underneath the pool. The pool is not losing any water, but further checks have shown the crack has gotten worse; and not knowing what the void is, city officials have determined to move forward with exploratory drilling.
Williams and Carpenter said they continue to look at options and will have a report to the council on the exploratory drilling on the pool. There will be bore drilling to find out how big the void is. With a crack in the bottom of the pool, a section could be cut out to see if the void can be filled safely.
Carpenter said they don't have all the answers yet, and the pool may have to go somewhere else.
Farnsworth Group engineering already did a pool engineering evaluation last August with a comprehensive restoration plan, estimated at $3.5 million, to repair the pool with a liner, new guttering system and possibly more amenities such as a slide or two put in the grassy area to go into the pool, Carpenter said.
The plans also would rebuild the pool house, not completely taking it down, have bathrooms be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and more amenities for visitors, and a new mechanical room for the pool house filter system.
Carpenter said a new liner could last 15 to 20 years at least.
"The pool is over 50 years old now," he said, adding that it's due for improvements. The pool was built in 1969.
"It is an enjoyable amenity for us and it should remain that way for the future," Carpenter added.
Carpenter said while the pool would likely be closed for two summers, the AMBUCS Sprayground for Everyone, in the separate gated area, would remain open. Porta potties would be placed nearby for restrooms.
The city would use funding it has in reserves and possibly Community Development Block Grant funds, due to the pool serving low-to-moderate-income families, for the work.
Williams said if demolition bids come in lower for Bresee Tower, there will be more reserve funds available. He had hoped to use more reserve funds to remove blight in the city.
The pool serves the entire community, provides access to swimming, is important to the city's quality of life, and gives youths something positive to do in the summer, Williams said.
He said the city has been a good steward of funds for a reason, and he believes this is a great need for the community to restore the pool.
"I'll be honest, I was in denial. I didn't want to believe that it was so bad," Williams said. "We have cracks in the side walls. Actually while we were there a piece broke off, that was really problematic. I hate to do this, but I just don't think it is safe."
He said the city would open itself to liability, knowing there are major issues.
He said they will bring a full proposal to the city council.
Two seasons would be needed for design, rebuilding and actual implementation, he added.
"It probably should have been closed a long time ago," said Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown about the safety concerns.
Williams said they'll look at options for the renovations to last a long time.
City Engineer Sam Cole said if the city was to look at a new pool, and possibly moving it, it could take two years or longer to acquire land or determine if it would go into another park, choosing the optimal location, in addition to design, permitting and construction.
City officials estimate a new pool at $10 million to $12 million.
Aldermen didn't take a vote on the pool, due to no full or final proposal yet.
