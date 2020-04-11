DANVILLE — One question Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. says he’s gotten from the public is about the payment of fines, taxes and fees due to the city.
Due to Covid-19, City of Danville buildings will remain closed to the public until the Executive Stay-At-Home Order has been lifted.
Respondents in Municipal Court cases will receive notices in the mail with their new Hearing dates.
The city’s elected officials and employees continue to serve the community and will be available via telephone and e-mail during normal business hours.
Department Phone Numbers
City Clerk:(217) 431-2304
City Treasurer:(217) 431-2303
Community Development:(217) 431-2321
Finance:(217) 431-2200
Fire (non-emergency):(217) 431-2350
Legal:(217) 431-2296
Mayor’s Office:(217) 431-2400
Police (non-emergency):(217) 431-2250
Public Transportation:(217) 431-0653
Public Works:(217) 431-2288
General City:(217) 431-2200
During this period, citizens are encouraged to mail to the appropriate department any documents or money due to the city.
All payments that are due to any department may be placed in the drop box at the Main Street entrance to city hall located at 17 W. Main St., Danville.
The city asks that no cash payments be placed in the drop box at this time. Citizens can pay by check or contact the appropriate department to process payments. No penalties or late fees will be charged on any amounts due from Thursday, March 19 until 60 days after the Stay-At-Home Order is lifted.
