DANVILLE — Circuit Judge James R. Glenn announced that he is retiring at the end of his current term and will not seek judicial retention in the Nov. 2022 election.
He plans to leave office on Dec. 4, 2022, after serving 24 years on the bench.
As a result, there will be a circuit-wide election in 2022, which will involve Vermilion, Edgar, Clark, Cumberland and Coles counties.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a judge and still look forward to coming to work every day,” Glenn said, through a press release. “I will miss the people at the Coles County Courthouse, as well as my friends and colleagues throughout the circuit.”
Glenn recently notified the Supreme Court by letter of his retirement plans in hopes of giving other judicial candidates ample time to complete the necessary paperwork to run for the position in the next election.
“It has been an honor to serve the people, but it’s time for someone else to have this opportunity and for the public and litigants to see another point of view,” he said.
Glenn was first elected as a circuit court judge of Illinois’ Fifth Judicial Circuit, serving Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Vermilion counties, in 1998. He was retained by voters in 2004, 2010 and 2016.
In his early years, Glenn presided at the Edgar County Courthouse in Paris, though he also heard cases regularly in Cumberland County. In 2001, Glenn began hearing cases in Coles County, while continuing to preside over a wide range of cases in Edgar County until 2011.
During his tenure, Glenn has heard a little bit of everything – from small claims, traffic and misdemeanor cases to family law, malpractice and felony cases. He has presided over cases in each of the five counties of the circuit as well as in counties in other circuits.
“I am grateful to the citizens of the Fifth Judicial Circuit for entrusting me with this responsibility. Every case is important to me, regardless of the size of the claim. I give every case my full attention and never go in unprepared,” Glenn said. “We are blessed to have outstanding lawyers and judges in this area. I am constantly learning from them.”
Glenn served as chief judge of the Fifth Judicial Circuit from 2003 to 2007 and as presiding judge of Coles County from 2012 to 2014. He also served briefly as presiding judge of Edgar County in 2006.
Glenn serves as a mentor with the State of Illinois New Judge Mentoring Program and has mentored nine new judges of the circuit. He also serves as a mentor with the Peer Judge Mentoring Program and a facilitator with the Judicial Performance Evaluation Program.
Glenn was appointed by the Supreme Court in 2002 to serve for nine years as a member of the Judicial Conference of Illinois, a group that makes recommendations for improvements to the court system. In 2019, Glenn was appointed to serve as an alternate member of the Illinois Courts Commission, a judicial disciplinary agency charged with hearing complaints of misconduct against judges and making final determinations regarding the cases.
A native of Mattoon, Glenn earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Illinois in 1982. He received his law degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1985. Before coming a judge, Glenn practiced law for 13 years alongside his father, the late Ralph Glenn, and Thomas Logue, at the Mattoon law firm of Glenn & Logue.
In retirement, Glenn plans to spend more time with his family and continue his service with the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon.
