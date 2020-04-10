GEORGETOWN — While most churches will be empty and silent Sunday, a local resident has an idea to let people know it’s still Easter.
Gayle Jochim of Georgetown suggests churches ring their bells at 8 a.m. Sunday for 3 minutes. (That refers to local time wherever the church is located.)
People also may stand in their yards with hand bells.
Jochim has called several churches in the area, and the response has been positive.
“Everybody is tickled to death,” she said.
With people stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic, churches are conducting their services through Facebook or streaming. Across the country, Sundays are eerily quiet and subdued, she said.
“However, it will still be Easter! We can still celebrate!” Jochim said.
Ringing the bells not only would unite regular church attendees, but also signal to friends and neighbors everywhere that the Resurrection story cannot be silenced, she said.
“My personal quest is to contact churches, via friends, relatives, organizations, and whatever other networking is available, throughout not only the communities surrounding our neighborhood, but as far as the request can be sent,” she said.
She hopes people will share this idea with their churches across the country.
Jochim, a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, has contacted as many of the area churches as possible,
Many of the newer buildings don’t have bells, and she was surprised how many older ones don’t have bells in their towers. Those with bells, however, are being asked to participate.
Like others, Jochim has been stuck indoors and every day is looking like every other day — but not Easter. It’s the most important day to Christians, and shouldn’t look like every other day.
“A good way to unite people is for neighborhoods to hear that Easter is happening,” she said.
Any bell and every bell is welcomed to join the celebration.
“It’s going to be Easter,” she said, even with a pandemic going on. “We can’t take the Resurrection away.”
