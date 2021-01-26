DANVILLE — Danville Community Church of God's Pastor LeStan Hoskins wants his church to be holistic.
Hoskins wants the church to be part of the community, meeting residents' needs.
It had a neighborhood event at Douglas Park in the fall with food and fellowship.
On Saturday, Jan. 30, the church is having another event where it can help families in need.
The event is called "The Bread of Life."
It will be at 10 a.m. at Save A Lot, 2 E. Main St., in Towne Centre in Danville.
"We will give away 200 loaves of bread and 200 gallons of milk to 100 families. It will be on a first come, first serve basis where each family will receive two loaves of bread and two gallons of milk. Our goal is to be a blessing to our community," Hoskins said.
"It is of high importance for our church that we engage our community to provide resources for those who are in need, especially during this global pandemic. While we see a deep need in our community, I believe that the church helps play a major role not only giving hope to those who are discouraged, depressed and distressed because of all of the tumultuous things happening in our world. But we also want to be practical as well, helping people to meet their basic needs," according to Hoskins.
He said this event came about because they saw the need in the community.
"We desire to be a church who engages the community," he said.
He said they can get out in the community, especially during a pandemic, give people hope and share Jesus with them, and also share practical needs they have.
Hoskins said they have a semi-partnership for Saturday's event with Save a Lot, where the grocery store ordered the milk and bread for them. The church members, volunteers, then will give away the items outside the store.
He hopes the church can be a beacon of hope for people, and give in terms of Jesus.
In the Bible, Jesus declared, ‘I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty,’ (John 6:35).
The Danville Community Church of God is located at 535 S. Bowman Ave.
