DANVILLE — Central Christian Church members aimed to have people passing by the church seeing 91 red hearts representing Vermilion County residents who have died so far due to COVID-19 to be a moving visualization.
The church this past weekend placed a sign reading “In Memory of Lives Lost to COVID-19” and the red hearts on the lawn in front of the church at 1101 N. Vermilion St.
Candy Killough, outreach chair with the church, had seen on television, people placing hearts elsewhere.
“It’s just a wonderful tribute to the people who had lost their lives,” Killough said.
She said she thinks having this visual, reminds people this is all real and people are losing their lives.
She said people can watch the news and read the numbers, but may not fully comprehend it.
Killough brought the idea for the hearts to the church’s outreach committee and was met with agreement and solidarity to do it here.
Within a week they had researched it, found corrugated hearts would withstand the weather better and the church’s Administrative Assistant Leslie Thomason found a way to get the banner.
Killough said they sent out an all call to church members, and Saturday morning they had gotten the banner and hearts placed.
They also ordered more hearts to add as there are more unfortunate deaths due to COVID-19 in the county.
“Every day we pray we won’t have to add more,” Killough said.
Central Christian Church’s Senior Pastor Adam Harmon said they’ve already had a lot of supportive comments from the public about the display.
“I think for me, one of the goals for this is for the community to see we’re a praying church. We really care about the community and Vermilion County,” Harmon said.
He said the memorial really shows who they are as a congregation.
Harmon said they encourage people to pray for the individuals who’ve died.
If someone wants to put a name on the hearts of a family member who died, they also are welcome to do that, he added.
