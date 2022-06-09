DANVILLE — The Second Annual Anti-Violence Basketball Tournament is kicking off summer for students.
It is a free event for kindergarten through 12th grade students at the Garfield Park basketball courts.
It’s hosted by Mosaic City Church and It Takes a Village Mentorship.
Mosaic City Church Pastor LeStan Hoskins, who organizes the event with his wife, Jennifer, said this event started last year when they really started realizing all the violence and what’s going on in the community.
“We thought one of the best things to do is to get our youth together. We know that a lot of them like basketball around here, and they like free food,” LeStan said. “We decided to throw a basketball tournament to encourage them to make positive decisions over the summer. To give them ways on how to deal with conflict in appropriate ways, and how to walk away from violence.”
“So that was the whole idea of it. Even as a church, we wanted to even really pray over the youth and let them know that God loves them,” he added.
Several businesses are sponsors and helping with the event.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. Basketball games start at 10 a.m., with the last one around 6:30 p.m. The students are able to win prizes.
There also will be speakers, including a DARE officer, LeStan, a Champaign-Urbana principal and Pastor Jason Henton, who is a program director at the Boys and Girls Club.
“We’re excited about it,” LeStan said.
Rain affected the event last year. It was continued to another day and had a lot of participants.
“Last year it was awesome. There was so much community involvement. We had police officers, teachers, firefighters, community leaders, we had so many students come out. It was just a great time for us to come together as a community,” LeStan said.
“That’s what we’re looking for this year. This year it’s going to be bigger and better,” he said.
Last year they had around 100 students. This year they already know they’ll have 130 elementary students. They’re expecting to see about 150 to 175 total students.
They again will have police officers, firefighters, school principals and teachers, pastors and community leaders on hand.
“This is a community event. I’ve always said, as a pastor, that we’re better together,” LeStan said.
“It’s going to be a whole community that makes a difference. We need each other,” he added.
They are still accepting sponsors and donations. The public can volunteer to help with the event or sign their student up. More information can be found on the church’s Facebook page.
The next day there also will be an event from 5-7 p.m. Sunday also at Garfield Park.
The Danville High School gospel choir will sing. There also will be a couple other performers, and youth sharing their testimony on how Christ has impacted them.
“It’s really a two-day event,” LeStan said.
It will be a family-oriented event. They plan to have Custard Cup custard available.
LeStan said this is just a time to be together in the community.
“All these things are just trying to cultivate community, a love for one another, togetherness, and just to say hey, we’re together, and we’re going to help combat violence, and bring togetherness in our community,” he said.
