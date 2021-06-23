DANVILLE — With summer here and children out of school, the Danville Community Church of God wants to make sure students have positive influences to keep them out of trouble.
The church is hosting an anti-violence community event this weekend.
There will be a basketball tournament with registration at noon and the first game starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Garfield Park.
Then from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, there will be an evening of praise and prayer also at Garfield Park.
“This is the first time we’re having an event like this,” said Danville Community Church of God Pastor LeStan Hoskins.
Hoskins said the community has seen multiple murders already, and when summer comes around a lot of violence can happen.
“I want to get a chance to talk to students about making positive decisions, handling conflicts in a healthy way and using basketball and sports (toward that) ...,” he said.
They have about 85 participants, kindergarten through high school students, signed up already for Saturday’s basketball tournament.
Hoskins said he’s invited different pastors, Alderwoman Brenda Brown and different worship teams and others to come together and pray for the city for the Sunday event.
Anybody in the community can come and pray, he said.
The goal is to spur partnerships with other community groups and work together — pick communities and neighborhoods and get to know the people, Hoskins said.
He said they want to try to talk with people and tell people “God loves them.”
Hoskins said with these events, “I saw a need in our community as a church. Why not address the need or issue in our community? We want to make our city a better place.”
“If we can be instruments to bring about peace, love and hope, then our church wants to do that along with other churches. It needs to happen,” Hoskins said. “We want to help our youth to make better decisions.”
The church has been blessed to have financial sponsors for its events.
He said the support of local businesses has been great.
“It’s really encouraging businesses in Danville are just backing us up,” Hoskins said.
For more information, contact Hoskins at 217-799-4193 or lhoskinsdccog@gmail.com.
