DANVILLE — As Easter celebrations take place Sunday, parishioners at Christway Church at Main and Buchanan streets in Danville are thankful to have a new pastor and continue to be in their church.
It was May 2021 when a high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash at the church’s corner, damaging the retaining wall near the church’s front entrance.
They were thankful the church wasn’t damaged and understood the driver was fortunate to not have serious injuries.
At the time of the crash, Patty Meeker and Barb Brandenburg were preparing to plant spring flowers of about 25 baskets that brighten the front of the beautiful church each spring and summer.
Meeker said God was looking out for them. They were behind in putting the flowers in and didn’t lose out on the landscaping costs. The city had the wall fixed.
Christway also saw part-time Pastor Doug Knapp leave about a year ago. They had several wonderful people from within the congregation, past and present, filling the pulpit each Sunday.
Pastor Bruce Parr and his wife, Lisa, started joining them even when he wasn’t filling the pulpit, according to Meeker.
The first month he did pulpit supply was June 2021.
This connection felt right, and the church council met with them and asked them to be the permanent pastor.
Officially, Bruce started as permanent pastor Feb. 1.
Bruce is retired from Watchfire. He grew up in Southern California and moved here in 1978. His family bought the Redwood Inn and had it until the early 1990s.
He also used to own, followed by his brother, BC Collectibles. Lisa works as an administrative coordinator at Christie Clinic.
Bruce has lived here except for a year and a half when he went to Southern Seminary in Louisville, Ky. He didn’t finish his master’s degree, he said.
“They just fit right in with us right way. We felt very comfortable with him, and I think they felt the mutual feeling,” Meeker said.
Bruce said it was pretty much a breath of fresh air.
He’d never pastored at a church. He went to schooling for youth ministry, which he did do for a while. Most of his adult life, he’s been a youth leader or junior high Sunday School teacher.
Christway has a small congregation, having around 35 parishioners.
“We have been able to meet all our needs ...,” Meeker said.
God has been good, looking out for them, with the accident about a year ago and flooding on three floors in the building, she and Brandenburg said, thinking about fires, car wrecks, floods and also COVID-19.
Meeker said they’ve been fortunate to have wonderful people at the church.
“We’ve just got a very strong faithful congregation,” she said. “We kind of have a family here.”
They welcome anyone who would like to attend Easter service in a smaller setting, and anytime.
“My wife and I just felt really comfortable. The word she used was ‘refreshing’,” Bruce said.
He said he’d been told by one of his seminary professors that when he’d go to his first church, he needed to find a small congregation and just love them.
“I told Lisa that’s what I’m supposed to do. She said the thing is we found this small congregation and they love us. We didn’t need to start loving them. They were already loving on us,” Bruce said.
Parishioners Cindy Jones, Meeker and Brandenburg agreed.
“They were so welcoming and so encouraging,” Bruce said. “Here was this small church that had been through the fires and the floods literally, and losing a pastor, and yet still had an optimistic ‘God wants to use us attitude.’ That’s what drew us in. It really, really is,” Bruce said.
The church, formerly Danville United Church of Christ, was built in 1916. The congregation is older than that. They have ledger books from 1882, keeping track of giving where most of the people each gave 10 cents, every week.
“They were faithful givers,” Meeker said.
Ten cents would buy two meals, Bruce said, about people not having a lot back then.
The building today remains beautiful. Stucco work has been taking place inside the building due to water damage. It also has been decorated for Easter.
On Sunday, they will have a breakfast from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the men kind of in charge of that. The Easter service will be at 10:30 a.m.
Bruce has been working on his sermon, and wanted to keep it more as a surprise.
As a new pastor, he starts sermons from scratch and does research to decide where he wants to go. He loves history and looking into the historical significance of events.
He tells three little jokes to start his sermons too.
The community knows the church for its annual chicken noodle dinner each November. It was carry-out and delivery only last year. The community was so welcoming and supportive, they said. They came close to making the same profit, as serving in the past in the church.
“It brings the community together. We give the money back to community organizations, and projects such as the one going on in the sanctuary. The women’s fellowship organizes it, but everyone is involved,” Meeker said.
Bruce said at this event, a community member came up to them and said if the church ever closes, they’re welcome to her church.
“As small as we are and as much as we’ve gone through, there isn’t anybody thinking that. It’s just the opposite,” he said.
God decides things for the church, and they pray, they said.
Bruce said he’s convinced God is going to use the church for something special.
They’ve survived lots of different changes, and they’ve never wanted to leave, Meeker and the others said.
Brandenburg said prior to she and her husband, Dale, joining, they lived down the street, passed by seeing the church, and decided that’s the one they maybe should be going to.
“From the minute we walked through the door, it was like, alright we’re hooked,” she said.
“Little things like (when they were too busy and delayed in planting flowers outside the church, as well as other things that have happened through the years) just reinforce our faith, that we’re supposed to be here as a little church,” Meeker said. “If we grow, we’re happy. If we don’t grow, we’re happy as a family that we are. Naturally we want to welcome more Christians into our church, but we’re not about getting so big and overflowing. We like our little family I guess.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.