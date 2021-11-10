POTOMAC — Christmas in the Barn returns to Potomac on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4, offering a unique and fun event for the entire family.
The annual event helps raise funds to continue the work of two central Illinois non-profit agencies, Gateway Family Services of Illinois and Hooves of Hope.
Now in its second year, Christmas in the Barn features an interactive barn tour with more than 25 magnificent Christmas trees, many photo opportunities and a chance to meet the amazing equines from the two non-profits.
Attendees can step back in time and take a tour of the barn from a tour guide and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, cookies and carols along their way.
“We have been working hard to complete the inside of the barn and are excited to show all of the progress. The space is beautiful,” said Michael Remole, CEO and lead therapist with Gateway Family Services of Illinois, in a press release. “Seeing the barn decorated with so many trees and lights, it feels magical.”
Both partnering organizations are rooted in their equine programs that support children and their families in central Illinois, but have very separate and distinct services.
Gateway Family Services of Illinois is a mental health agency that specializes in helping individuals heal from the trauma they have experienced. Services are provided by licensed professionals and include trauma focused equine assisted psychotherapy, EMDR, sandtray, play, art and nature therapies. Hooves of Hope is a faith-based mentoring program, led by an amazing team of volunteers, to help individuals learn basic horsemanship skills and connect with caring adults.
“Just like everyone else, COVID-19, forced us to make adjustments to our fundraising events last year,” Remole said. “We had a volunteer team decorate the barn and when saw the beauty of the barn at Christmas time, we decided the public should enjoy the barn at Christmas as well.”
The goal of this year’s Christmas in the Barn is to raise $12,500. This covers the feed bill for the equines for the entire year. Funds will be raised through booth sponsorships, ticket sales and general donations. Sponsorships are still available with varying sponsorship levels from $100 to $1,000 and can be purchased at www.gatewayfamilyservices.org.
“Our horses are an integral part of both programs and this fundraiser will ensure we are able to continue to offer these critical services to those in central Illinois,” Remole said.
Hours for the Christmas in the Barn have been expanded this year, adding 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 to allow more participants to enjoy the event. Admission is $2 per person or $10 per family at the gate.
Christmas in the Barn is at 7757 U.S. Route 136, Potomac. Event parking will be at the Potomac Grade School.
For additional event information, visit www.gatewayfamilyservices.org.
