Michael Remole, Executive Director of Hooves of Hope, poses with Gandy, a rescued horse who's found a home with the organization.
Thirty-five trees and wreaths were decorated for Christmas at the Barn, which is raising money for Hooves of Hope and Gateway Family Services.
One of the trees available at Christmas in the Barn, which is sponsored by the T.A. Berthel & G. Metze Foundation, features a decorated saddle.
Volunteers from left to right, Heidi Lane, Heather Lane, Mary Jane Edenburn, Christie Fitzsimmons, Mary Vogel and Marie Rademacher, pose in front of a tree Monday evening during Christmas in the Barn.
Some of the wreaths that could be bid upon at Christmas at the Barn. Proceeds benefit Gateway Family Services and Hooves of Hope.
