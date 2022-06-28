DANVILLE — Construction continues at the Carle at the Riverfront site, but changes have again occurred with building plans, and Carle is partnering with Christie Clinic for it to use the one-story building under construction.
Christie Clinic announced on its website last month that "it is with great pleasure that we formally announce the construction of a new Christie Clinic facility to better serve our Vermilion County patients. The new medical office building will be approximately 20,000 sq. ft. and double the size of our existing North Vermilion Street location. When complete, we will consolidate all current Danville services - including primary care and cardiology, dermatology, dietitian, foot and ankle surgery, general surgery, laboratory, nephrology, orthopedics and sports medicine, pain and rehabilitation, physical therapy and radiology departments into the new facility and expect to provide additional specialties to Vermilion County also."
"Following on the very successful collaboration with Carle Health in southwest Champaign at Christie Clinic at the Fields, we will once again team with Carle and locate our facility in the Carle at the Riverfront development now under construction. This location (108 Robinson St., Danville) near the intersection of Logan Avenue and Main Street in southwest Danville is ideally located near hospital facilities and allows convenient access to Interstate 74," Christie Clinic stated. "We expect the Christie Clinic at the Riverfront facility at 108 Robinson St. to be operational early in 2023."
Christie Clinic also currently uses the former Sadiq doctors' office building near OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center on Logan Avenue in Danville.
“We are excited to enhance the care we provide Vermilion County," stated Zach Sehy, chief operating officer, Christie Clinic.
According to statements from Carle Health, "Carle is excited to offer an enhanced experience for Danville area community members with the new Carle at the Riverfront campus, which will include an extension of our partnership with Christie Clinic to bring high-quality care to the region. They will have an on-site presence with their own, leased building scheduled to offer primary care, cardiology, dermatology, dietitian, foot and ankle surgery, general surgery, laboratory, nephrology, orthopedics and sports medicine, pain and rehabilitation, physical therapy and radiology. Construction continues for the campus on time and the team is seeing great progress internally and externally throughout. The facility is set to open by early 2023."
In other site changes, Arrow Ambulance is no longer moving near Big Lots.
"Carle has continued to look for ways to optimize this project to offer the highest quality of facilities while managing through a global supply chain challenge. Our Arrow Ambulance team will now remain at their current Danville location (812 N. Franklin St.) with efforts underway to substantially update that building instead of relocating them to the Riverfront," according to Carle Health.
A cost savings to Carle with the changes for the once estimated $70 million Carle at the Riverfront project was not immediately available.
It had been announced that Carle at the Riverfront will consolidate services now at Carle Danville on Fairchild Street and Carle Danville on Vermilion Street. It will host more than 250 staff.
Carle at the Riverfront will consist of medical offices and an ambulatory surgery center on more than 152,000 square feet and 17 acres of land. Plans had shown a future medical building to the south.
