DANVILLE — As other local healthcare providers have new facilities under construction, Christie Clinic also is moving some of its services.
Christie Clinic’s lease at 800 N. Logan Ave., the building south of OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, has been terminated by OSF HealthCare as OSF reclaims the space for their operational purposes, according to Christie Clinic officials.
Christie Clinic in Danville on Logan will relocate to a larger facility at 735 N. Logan Ave., a former Danville Polyclinic building that housed the Sadiq doctor offices.
“This larger space is across the street from our current facility and gives us the ability to expand our services to the Danville community. We will begin seeing patients at this location beginning Aug. 2, 2021. A smooth transition is anticipated for patients and team members with no expected interruption of services due to the close proximity and the renovation of the new space nearing completion,” according to Jason Hirsbrunner, chief operating officer, Christie Clinic.
Christie Clinic Department of Cardiology is excited to announce the expansion of its services at Christie Clinic in Danville on Logan. Dr. Amir Cheema will begin seeing patients the first and third Monday of the month beginning Aug. 2, 2021. Dr. Cheema specializes in general cardiology, with an emphasis in prevention and diagnostic testing.
Christie Clinic in Danville on Logan services: dermatology, dietitian, OB/GYN, urology and vein and vascular.
Christie Clinic in Danville on Vermilion, 3545 N. Vermilion St., services: convenient care, family medicine, foot and ankle surgery, laboratory, orthopedics, pain and rehabilitation, physical therapy and radiology.
