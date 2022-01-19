Jeremy Good, PA-C, is now seeing patients at Christie Clinic in Bloomington on Empire located at 2502 E. Empire St., Ste C., Bloomington, and Christie Clinic in Danville on Logan at 735 N. Logan St..
Good will continue seeing patients at Christie Clinic at The Fields located at 3101 Fields South Drive, Champaign.
Good, a Certified Physician Assistant, treats diseases and malfunctions of the bladder, prostate and kidneys. He has a special interest in the treatment of kidney stones; prostate, bladder and kidney cancer; male and female incontinence; and erectile dysfunction.
To make an appointment with the Department of Urology please visit onlinescheduling.christieclinic.com.
