HILLSBORO, Ind. — The second production in Myers Dinner Theatre’s 26th Anniversary season will be “Peace in the Valley,” opening March 4 and running through March 20.
This musical was written by Jim Hesselman and J.R. Stuart with musical arrangements by Jon Kitchen.
The show is about a small church in trouble — they can’t find a pastor, their membership is dwindling and they have no money.
What can be done to save this small church? These are the dilemmas facing Harmony Valley Church.
This humorous and sentimental gospel musical is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.
Hear the hymns of your youth as the music is lifted to the rafters in this wonderfully uplifting Christian Musical Comedy.
This production will feature patron favorites including MDT alum Emmie Wright, Natasha Ricketts, Tyler Hanes, Preston Dildine, Don Hart and Lori Anne Sword. John Payonk and Andrea Moore will be making their MDT debut in this production.
“Peace in the Valley” opens on March 4, and runs through March 20, with Wednesday and Saturday matinees seating for dinner at 12 p.m. and curtain at 1:30 p.m.
Friday and Saturday evening performances seat for dinner at 6:30 p.m. with curtain at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinee with seating for dinner at 1 p.m. and curtain at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased by phone at 765-798-4902 ext. 2, or by visiting our website at www.myersdt.com.
Performance dates vary, so please consult our online calendar for show dates and times.
Theatre prices are $47 for dinner and theatre, $35 for students (ages 4-18), and show-only for $33.
Prices do not include taxes and handling fees. Season tickets, group pricing and bus parking are also available.
Myers Dinner Theatre is located at 108 Water Street in Hillsboro, Indiana, and offer handicap accessibility.
