DANVILLE — The Vermilion Festival Chorus is celebrating springtime this weekend.
The chorus will present its spring concert “Look at the World” at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
“It’s going to feature a bunch of different things within three segments,” said chorus director Dave Schroeder.
The opening song “Look at the World” is written by British composer John Rutter.
Schroeder said Rutter is a wonderful writer and the song really speaks to springtime and rebirth.
“I thought it’d be a good song for the spring concert,” Schroder said.
The concert’s middle section is “Hymns Triumphant,” a symphonic choral suite of many hymn tunes.
The chorus will be accompanied by Jill Prasse Smith on piano.
The hymns are ones just about everybody would know and maybe a few they don’t know, Schroeder said.
The program will close with “What a Wonderful World” popularized in the 1960s by trumpeter Louis Armstrong. It will feature Kerry Barrett on trumpet.
Schroeder said the song has been in a lot of movies and television commercials.
The Vermilion Festival Chorus was formed in 1985 by Richard Zielinski and Schroeder. They had about 120 singers at that time, but there’s been many changes and a lot more options for people’s time, Schroeder said.
The chorus now has 18 very dedicated singers, Schroeder said, with some being with the chorus since it started.
The chorus has spring and fall concerts.
Schroeder said they may change how they conduct the concerts, and accept donations to donate funds to local charities.
He said the change may generate more attendance.
“We’d love to have a full house,” Schroeder said.
He said the public is invited to spend an hour with the chorus and enjoy some great music.
Admission for Sunday’s concert is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students through high school age.
