DANVILLE — Look no further than two other groups to make you start humming more holiday tunes.
The Vermilion Festival Chorus and Danville Municipal Band both have concerts this weekend.
The Vermilion Festival Chorus has “A Celebration of Carols and Classics” concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students.
Director Dave Schroeder said the concert will feature of mix of familiar texts and songs set to different melodies.
“That’s kind of a twist,” Schroeder said.
Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite” will be included in the pieces.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Schroeder said of the concert. “The chorus has been working since the end of August on this.”
The chorus has about 20 singers.
Schroeder said it’s a wonderful group to work with.
“We’ve got several fine soloists,” he said.
They include Craig Smith, Shauna Oakwood and Nancy Henderson.
The chorus will be accompanied by Jill Prasse Smith on piano.
Schroeder said he also may possibly play something on the organ.
“We’ve had a great time putting this program together,” he said. “We’re hoping to have a good turnout for the concert.”
He said it’s wonderful music for the season.
Danville Municipal Band
The Danville Municipal Band’s Christmas concert is at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at St. James United Methodist Church.
The free concert is sponsored by Full-Fill Industries in Henning.
“We thank the Clapp family for sponsoring that. They’ve been very kind about that over the years,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder also directs the band.
The concert will feature a variety of seasonal music and a few pieces the band played during its summer season.
Songs will include “Sleigh Ride” and other beautiful arrangements of classic Christmas carols such as “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” Schroeder said.
The closing number will be a mix of different songs, and then a surprise encore piece.
There will be one entrance at the church for the concerts. Attendees are asked to use the new church entrance under the carport.
Schroeder said they appreciate Mark Lindvahl, as director of music at St. James, and Pastor Randy Robinson, for use of the church for rehearsals and the concerts.
“It’s a wonderful space,” Schroeder said.
