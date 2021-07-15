At the start of the week, many of the 32 kindergarten through second-grade students participating in Broadway Bound, a musical theater workshop at the Fischer Theatre, could barely be heard when introducing themselves.
As the week went along, they started getting out of their shells and were feeding off each other, said Jeff Thomas, who led the workshop with his wife, Kassie, as the students sang and performed choreography to “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” from Annie and also “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana.
Weeklong rehearsals led to a performance for parents and loved ones Friday, where 62 youths, including the 3rd through 5th grade group, performed.
The older students sang “Sing” a Pentatonix song, the Moana song with the younger students, and ended the show with “We go Together,” from Grease.
Jeff said there was such a high interest in this first free workshop at the Fischer, that they had to turn some away due to space constraints.
The Thomases were interested in having a community outreach program, and plan to have it be an annual summer workshop.
Jeff said a lot of participants also are involved in dance and local theater. The Fischer also hosts the youth symphony orchestra, and Danville Light Opera has its Disney’s Frozen Jr. production next weekend.
Elizabeth Staggs calls her 8-year-old son Conner “a ham.” Conner has been having fun all week.
Taffie Smith, mom of 5-year-old Vivian, said “the world is her stage.” Vivian also has loved being a part of the workshop this week.
Both see their children continuing with singing, dancing and/or theater as they get older.
Jeff said Broadway Bound is a good introduction for children who’ve not had any type of musical theater background.
Jeff, is vocal music director at Danville High School, and Kassie is a kindergarten teacher at Northeast Elementary Magnet School in Danville. They have musical backgrounds, including singing in cruise ship shows for almost 10 years.
“The historical significance is huge...,” Jeff said about performing at the Fischer Theatre.
The Thomases also are starting a scholarship fund to help pay for show choir fees for students.
As a fundraiser, seeking any donations, they will be singing “Songs of the Sea” with Doc Ashton and The Root Canals at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Lincoln Park.
