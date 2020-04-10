Since school has not been in session due to the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic, 10-year-old Kel’Lyse Neither has worried about some of her classmates eating.
Kel’Lyse’s mother, Kelly, said since the shelter in place order, she’s noticed anxiety in her children and herself too. She was thinking about what could she do to help her daughter’s worries, and they love to be in the kitchen together.
“We always cook and their minds were busy. I find that helped,” Kelly said about her family.
The family of six who lives in Holiday Hills on Hillside Drive, including Kelly’s husband, Jason, 20-year-old Roderick Harmon, 18-year-old Mikylah Harmon, 14-year-old Jamesyn Neither and 13-year-old Ireland Neither, decided to start a “Grab and Go” snack and lunch station for kids and others in need, such as elderly persons, in their neighborhood.
The family already has a basketball hoop to let neighborhood kids play with.
Kelly said they look out for each other in their neighborhood.
The family knew they wouldn’t be able to help everybody, and there are other meal opportunities for families such as through Danville District 118.
Kelly said she always says their home is “a judgement free zone.” She knows it’s hard for some people to ask for help or they don’t want to.
But her children also thought about moms and dads who have to work, and all these questions came up.
Kelly said she let her children take the lead. She initially gave them $20 to make lunches for neighborhood youth. They went to the grocery store and picked out items.
They started out with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
Kelly said she thought it might for one day only, but “it was the glow on their faces and the pride that they took in doing this. I continued to let them do it.”
“They really enjoy helping people,” she added.
The family stared putting out daily snacks, including Quaker Oats granola bars from a neighbor, and then they expanded to once-a-week hot meals, such as hot dogs and tacos. There also have been sides, such as chips or rice, and bottled water.
The food is placed in a sack, box or on plates on a baker’s rack at the edge of their driveway for people to grab and go.
There’ve been seeing more than 20 children regularly getting the lunches.
Kelly Alvarez, who is behind the You Matter signs throughout the city, also has been involved in suggesting the hot lunches which have been a huge hit in the neighborhood.
They’ve seen lots of children and two elderly people take some food. One person, who has been out of work, thanked them for their kindness.
Kelly said their hearts feel better in helping people. Their children also have learned some more cooking lessons and how to use their grill.
“The highest human act is to inspire.”
That’s a quote attributed to the late rapper Nipsy Hussle.
Kelly said that’s what she hopes they’ve done.
