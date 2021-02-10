Other organizations lease space inside the Vermilion County Health Department building on College Street, including the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education.
Tuesday night, the county board approved leasing office space in the building for the Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center.
The $500 a month lease agreement includes all utilities, 341 square feet of space, onsite parking and daily cleaning and janitorial service.
The lease began Feb. 9 and continues through Feb. 8, 2041. The lease is renewable at the time of the 20-year expiration.
The center started last year through the Vermilion County State’s Attorney office. The program is to help victims in sex and violent crime cases, and focus on children and juveniles in the county.
Executive director is Katie Arnold from Oakwood.
“It’s going to be a great addition,” said Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn.
He said the center is being funded by the state.
“We were one of the few counties to not have our own,” Baughn said. “We shared resources.”
In other business Tuesday, the county board approved infrastructure financial assistance of $18,000 to the Eight Mile Drainage District. Repayment to the county is to be by Nov. 15, 2022.
The county board also approved a budget and appropriation ordinance for the circuit clerk for the addition of an employee to accommodate the additional associate judge and additional court call activity; and also with the minimum wage increase to increase base salaries by $1,000 and increase starting salaries by $1,000, and the starting salary by 3 percent starting Dec. 1, 2021 for circuit clerk employees. The changes are to recognize the increased technological requirements required for the e-filing program, retain employees and meet the needs of the judiciary.
The starting salary for judicial clerk I effective Dec. 1, 2020 is $26,706 and effective Dec. 1, 2021 will be $27,507. The starting salary for judicial clerk II effective Dec. 1, 2020 is $27,848 and effective Dec. 1, 2021 will be $28,683.
The board also approved township road district aggregate low bids; but a local businesses resolution proposed by new county board member Jerry Hawker was removed from the agenda after it did not pass in executive committee.
The resolution was to prohibit the county from enforcement of the governor’s orders on the number of participants at restaurants, houses of worship and other small businesses, pertaining to COVID-19. The resolution still encourages the use of masks and social distancing.
“Right now the state is partially open, but the governor could change that at any time,” according to Hawker, who added that the resolution was to allow local businesses to not have the burden and concern of the county closing them down.
