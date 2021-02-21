A high-speed chase that began on U.S. 41 in Warren County Friday ended in Fountain County when the fleeing suspect ran off the road.
Indiana State Police reports that at 2:50 p.m. Friday, in Warren County, ISP Trooper Tyler Turchi was patrolling U.S. 41 near County Road 850 North. Turchi attempted to stop a 2007 Dodge Charger for traveling 111 mph in a 60 mph zone.
The driver, later identified to be Anthony Hayes, 22, of Chicago, failed to stop for Turchi and continued southbound on U.S. 41 at a high rate of speed. The trooper continued to pursue the vehicle to near County Road 650 South, where he was advised to terminate the pursuit.
Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, Hayes reportedly ran off the road on U.S. 136 near County Road 800 West. Hayes exited his vehicle and requested a ride from a passing motorist. However, a Covington police officer arrived on scene and was able to safely take Hayes into custody without further incident.
Hayes is being charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level-6 felony; reckless driving, a class-C misdemeanor' and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a driver license, a class-C misdemeanor.
The trooper was assisted on scene by Lt. McKee, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department, and Covington Police Department.
