DANVILLE — Bryant Industries’ Warrington Avenue property has gotten larger through the years, with the purchase of the old Circle Iron and Metal, another 170 acres in 1991, Bargain Auto in 2008 and the original office for Western Brick Co. which at one time was the largest brick company in the world.
The business also bought a trucking business in 2010 that burned down. Bryant also owns 500 acres on the other side of the river.
“We’re kind of a conglomeration here. It’s very hard when people come in, where to go, what to do,” President and CEO Mike Bryant said of the multiple buildings on Warrington Avenue.
Some of the buildings will be going away, as part of plans for a consolidation of offices.
“We are going to restore the Western Brick office to our corporate office,” Mike said about the brick building that has housed apartments.
They will gut it and put a new entrance on it.
The other office buildings will be torn down.
There will have two basic facilities, offices in the brick building. The cash office and traffic will be in the other area.
The business also will see a new long fence, and new concrete parking lot.
Mike said they were first locally to come up with the drive-through recycling idea in 2009, for the public to not fight the mud, dust and weather. He said they fixed it up pretty nice in 2011/2012, but it needs to be remodeled again.
Mike said they hope to have the improvements done by the first quarter or first half of 2023.
Some of the improvements will be completed soon, such as new fence going up in the next few weeks and concrete work possibly starting in May.
“It is pretty exciting,” he said.
The business should be in good hands for the future.
One of Mike’s sons could succeed him in running the business.
“It’s in our blood. I can’t ever see us getting out of it,” Mike said.
For more information about the business, visit its website at https://www.bryantindustries.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.