Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Derek Girton sentenced Nicholas Trimble, 42, of Champaign, to life in prison Wednesday after he was previously found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Rafael Arevalo, 26, of Danville, and Omar Roman, 26, also of Danville.
“Today’s sentencing highlights the importance of my office’s collaborations with law enforcement agencies at all levels of government to address violent crime in Illinois,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release. “While nothing will change the tragic loss of life, I hope the conclusion of this trial allows the families affected to begin to heal.”
According to Raoul, Trimble arranged a meeting to buy cannabis from Arevalo on Sept. 4, 2017. During the meeting, Trimble and another individual attempted to take the cannabis by force. Trimble shot Arevalo six times, killing him. Trimble and the individual who accompanied him opened fire on Roman, who was shot a total of 15 times.
The Attorney General’s office prosecuted the case with Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy’s office.
“Today’s mandatory sentence of natural life in prison handed down by Judge Derek J. Girton should send a strong message to violent criminals in our community,” said Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy. “I hope that this sentence will bring some solace to the victims’ families. Our continued partnership with the Attorney General’s Office in the ongoing battle against violent crime truly is an asset to Vermilion County.”
Assistant Attorneys General Brian Holmes and Daniel Weiler prosecuted the case for Raoul’s Criminal Prosecutions Bureau.
