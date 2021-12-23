DANVILLE – It’s safe to say Rick Barnes goes all out for Christmas.
Every room – yes, even the bathroom – in his Danville home has been festively adorned from floor to ceiling with Christmas decorations, many of which have been handed down from previous generations of his family. One very special family heirloom, a bulldog Christmas tree bulb, turns 100 this year.
“My mom went all out decorating for Christmas, and my dad just tolerated Christmas,” Barnes said of his late parents, Ramona Nicoson Barnes and Jack Barnes.
This year Barnes decided to display all of his decorations – including two large and three small fully festooned Christmas trees – not only to continue his family’s long-standing holiday tradition but also as a loving tribute to his mother who passed away earlier this year.
“This is the first year I’ve put all the Christmas decorations out because of my mom,” he said. “My brother came up from southern Indiana to help me put up Mom’s 9-1/2-foot-tall tree.”
A ceramic Christmas village consisting of dozens of structures lights up a family room, and a 32-piece Nativity set collected piece-by-piece by Barnes’ mother graces the mantel of an ornately carved antique sideboard.
“Mom bought the Nativity when she worked at Scott’s Five-and-Dime on North Vermilion next to Sears,” he recalled.
So, how long does it take Barnes to transform his home into a Christmas wonderland?
“It takes eight straight days,” he said, adding that he starts shortly after packing up his extensive Halloween collection. “I’m very organized. Everything is in labeled boxes.
“I take my Halloween decorations down two days after Halloween, take a break, and then start decorating for Christmas four days later,” he explained.
The most sentimental of all the decorations, though, is a Christmas tree bulb in the shape of a bulldog that, after a century, still lights up.
The bulldog bulb is all that remains of a Christmas bulb set that Barnes’ grandfather, Theodore Nicoson, purchased in 1921 when he was 19 years old.
“They lived at 44 Bismark Street, and he walked to the power company on South Vermilion Street,” Barnes said. “The power company was selling a string of eight characters: two Santas, two oriental lanterns, two crosses, one cat with a fiddle, and one bulldog.
“He paid $3 for it, which was a lot of money back then,” Barnes explained. “He bought them for his first-born daughter Elaine Nicoson Bahnke. She became a school teacher and was Dean of Girls at East Park.”
The bulldog bulb, which is now a priceless family heirloom, has been passed down through generations of Barnes’ family.
“When he became 30 or 40 years old, they started taking extra care with it,” Barnes said of the bulldog bulb. “He only burns on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.”
This Christmas the bulldog bulb is prominently featured on one of three Christmas trees in Barnes’ living room.
“The tree that it’s on is my grandparents Theodore and Thelma’s tree,” he said.
Over the decades, the lighting of the bulldog bulb became somewhat of a Christmas miracle among the family members.
“In the old days, we would call each other and say that ‘the doggy burns,’” Barnes recalled. “Every year we had our fingers crossed that he would light up.”
A century later, with fingers crossed, the bulldog bulb still burns.
