DANVILLE — Danville resident Tom Hightower’s dream is coming true this weekend.
Many know Tom, and his wife, Kim, from their 30 years of operating Tom Hightower Auto Detailing, now located at 601 E. Fairchild St.
But many might not know about his lifelong dream.
“It’s the strangest, supernatural thing I’ve ever seen,” Tom said about starting the Hightower Family Fellowship Center. “I’ve been wanting this church since I was a little boy.”
He would ride his bicycle past the church at 140 S. Crawford St., on the city’s east side at Cleveland and Crawford streets.
“And I told one day, I’m going to preach in this church,” Tom said about when he was a little boy. “And it came true.”
Hightower Family Fellowship Center will have its first fellowship service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Family, friends and others in the community have been supportive of Hightower and have anxiously been showing up the last couple of Sundays, hoping services would start.
The church has seen different pastors and congregations through the years, Tom said. The building hadn’t been used for two to three years, since before COVID-19.
Tom, Kim and daughter, Donasia, have been cleaning the church and getting it ready. They started renting it three months ago.
In addition to Sunday Fellowship, they also will be starting group sessions.
All start at 5 p.m.
Monday will see Men’s Support Group, Tuesday will have Addiction Support Group, Wednesday will be Women’s Support Group, Thursday will have Prison Support Group and on Friday they’ll reach out to the youth.
Kim said they hope to have a youth program set up in the next few weeks.
There will be different speakers every week for the support groups.
Tom said it’s not counseling, rather the programs are more for uplifting support.
He said there is no judgment, and they welcome everyone, including the LGBTQIA+ community.
Tom said he believes it’s a true calling from God for him to do this.
The way things came together, it’s just supernatural, he reiterated.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.
He said he’s had to pinch himself a couple times, that this is real.
“I’ve had a lot of struggles, a lot of heartache,” he said. “I accepted God and everything came together.”
Pastor Bobby Keyes introduced him to the Miracles program.
Tom said he was down; his business and health were failing, so he started taking online classes trying to grow, study and learn.
He said he’s one of the fortunate ones, who owns his own business, and had time to study.
He’s now an ordained minister, and he’s working with Regent University for his degree in divinity of theology.
They’ve been spreading the word about the center.
“We want to reach out to the lost souls. The ones that are lost,” Tom said, about reaching those who have addiction problems, and others lost with the violence and other things going on in the community.
“I just want to plant the seed of God into the community to see if we can do something about it,” he said.
He said he feels if there is someone who is down and out, they can be there as somebody to lift them up.
Kim said they also will help with job applications and resumes. They are accepting donations from the community of lightly used clothes to have a room at the church with clothing for job interviews and other clothing, such as for children.
Tom said when he started his ministry journey, he wanted to help the less fortunate. Now they are going to take it to a whole new level, he said.
“I want to reach people who have nobody or a church home or don’t know Jesus yet. I want to touch those people,” Tom said.
He said he was an outcast in high school, like others experience too, with being overweight, mistreated and abused.
“I want those kinds of people to help uplift ... make them a better person, productive members of society,” he said.
“I want to see the violence stop,” Tom said, adding that he wants to get Danville back to where people feel comfortable sitting on their porches again.
