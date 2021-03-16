Whether someone is looking to change careers and seeks training, needs help with a business plan to open a new business or needs guidance in keeping a small business going, the local Illinois Small Business Development Center can offer assistance.
The center located in Danville Area Community College’s Bremer Conference Center, 2000 E. Main St., Danville, has a new director.
Earle Steiner started in January, after previous director Carol Nichols retired.
Steiner, who lives in Vermilion County, had an almost 40 year career with Wendy’s. His experience includes ownership, including in Danville, and training new hires.
The SBDC provides information and assistance to potential and existing Illinois small businesses through one-on-one counseling and training sessions.
“I love working with small businesses. I love training people,” Steiner said. “We assist and advise people.”
The center is one of 42 in Illinois. It’s overseen by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
The SBDC program is a statewide network focused on supporting Illinois businesses and entrepreneurs in starting, growing and maintaining their businesses at no cost. In addition to assistance with grants, SBDCs provide professional one-on-one confidential small business advising and guidance, education, training, business plan development, financial analysis and assistance with access to capital, and more, for start-ups and existing small businesses, according to the DCEO.
“It’s a combination of new people and assisting people,” Steiner said about hearing from about 50 percent of people with new startups and 50 percent of current small business owners seeking assistance.
COVID-19 has been tough, and many want “to be on the edge of this when we come back,” he said.
Steiner said the center is available to answer questions and direct small business owners and those interested in starting a small business.
He said for example, if someone is thinking of starting a landscape business, they need to determine if it’s feasible and needed.
He said the center can receive a lot of legal and business plan questions, and QuickBooks accounting software and insurance inquiries. The center can help with government contract agreements, and anyone in business with 500 or fewer employees — sole proprietors, Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) and C Corps, separately taxed entities.
The center can help direct people, for example, to a list of attorneys, different loan and grant opportunities and other resources. Some of those grants target minorities.
The center closed its Village Mall location about a year ago.
Steiner said they’re looking to open a site in the DACC Higher Learning Center in Hoopeston.
Steiner has been meeting with people and businesses since starting at the center, and he looks forward to talking to more. He’s also been working with others in economic and workforce development.
SBDC services include:
- One-on-one business counseling for existing and start up businesses.
- Assistance with developing, writing, and implementing business plans.
- Preparing and implementing budgets.
- Cash flow management.
- Evaluating business acquisitions.
- Evaluating legal entities.
- Periodic Training Seminars.
- Help in identifying and applying for business financing.
- Assistance with financial analysis and planning.
- Access to business education and training opportunities.
Visit e-Center Direct at https://ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com and click on client sign-up to request SBDC counseling services and register for training events.
Visit www.business.illinois.gov for resources:
- Step-by-Step Guide to Starting Your Business
- Starting a Business in Illinois Handbook
- Developing Your Small Business
- Business Start-up and Management Guides
- Checklists for Going Into Business and for Financing a Business
DACC CERTIFICATE IN SMALL BUSINESS OWNERSHIP
A 15 credit hour, five course series designed to prepare the new entrepreneur for a smooth launch. Included in this series is BMGT100 “Basics of Business Setup,” a 2-hour online hybrid course where you will cover all aspects of creating a business plan:
- Is business ownership for you?
- Identifying what you plan to sell
- Targeting your customer
- Developing a marketing plan
- Cash flow analysis
- Financing options
- Formal structure
Other courses in the certificate are:
Introduction to Accounting (BACC 100): 3 credit hour course – investigates the fundamental concepts of accounting. Available as a hybrid web-based course.
Introduction to Business (CBUS 104): 3 credit hour course – develops student understanding of today’s business world. Available as a web and web hybrid course.
Principals of Marketing (BMGT 117): 4 credit hour course – explores the various processes and concepts inherent in the discipline of marketing. Available as a web-based course.
Business Computer Systems (CBUS 150): 3 credit hour course – covers the role of computing in society today in business and industry, including system design and analysis. Available in both traditional and web-based course format.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.