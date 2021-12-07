Santa rides in the parade atop a horse-drawn carriage during the Night Of Lights parade in downtown Danville Friday evening. Also pictured, carolers sing Christmas tunes on their float as they make their way down the Night of Lights parade route. Kyle Finley drives a train filled with children during the parade, and Buddy the Elf drives his sleigh.
Celebrating the Season
- Deb Edwards | Commercial-News
