The town of Tilton conducted its first Christmas parade Saturday evening and hopes to make the event an annual affair. Teenagers rode on floats, as did elves from the North Pole. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance.
Celebrating the season in Tilton
Photos by Susan Joy McKinney | Commercial-News
