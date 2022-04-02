head start ribbon cutting

Leaders from Community Development Institute Head Start, Vermilion Advantage and City of Danville participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony for CDI Head Start’s new Voorhees Center on March 25. From left to right: Nicole Van Hyfte, Vermilion Advantage Director of the Chamber of Commerce; Tim Dudley, Vermilion Advantage President and CEO; Nicole Hall, CDI Site Manager; Carolyn Dayish, Lead Site Manager; Mayor Ricky Williams; Marguerite Bailey, Legislative Assistant to Rep. Mike Marron; Machelle Dykes, former Vermilion Advantage Director of the Chamber of Commerce.

Vermilion County Community Development Institute Head Start officially opened its doors at its new location on March 25 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new location, located at 1001 E. Voorhees St., is newly renovated and features large classroom spaces and brand new indoor and outdoor play areas.

To offer better suited environments to children and families that were served at the Fair Oaks, Laura Lee and Roselawn Centers, CDI Head Start has consolidated those centers to the new Voorhees Center, according to a press release.

The new Voorhees Center is less than two miles away from each of the other centers.

