INDIANAPOLIS – Coenraad Cromhoudt, 48, of Cayuga, Ind., was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material.
According to court documents, on July 24, 2021, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents were conducting undercover chat operations on the social media application Kik, in a chatroom known to be used by adult men looking for underage girls to exchange child sexual abuse material. An adult male, later identified as Cromhoudt, initiated a short conversation with a special agent posing as a 13-year-old girl living in Arizona.
Over the next few months, Cromhoudt routinely sent sexually explicit messages, videos and photos during chats with the “girl.” Cromhoudt even tried planning to meet in Arizona to have sex with the “13-year-old girl.”
On Oct. 28, 2021, agents executed a search warrant at Cromhoudt’s residence in Cayuga, Ind. Cromhoudt was interviewed by investigators and admitted to receiving sexually explicit files using Kik and said he shared the files with others. He also acknowledged that he was the person chatting with the undercover special agent. In addition to the numerous videos Cromhoudt sent to the undercover agent in the Kik chat, Cromhoudt also possessed child sexual abuse material in a Google account.
Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, R. Sean Fitzgerald, Special Agent in Charge of the HSI Chicago Field Office, and Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, Indiana State Police made the announcement.
HSI and the Indiana State Police investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon. As part of the sentence, Judge Hanlon ordered that Cromhoudt be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 15 years following his release from federal prison and must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works or goes to school, as required by law.
U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina M. Korobov who prosecuted this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.