CATLIN – The Ladies of Catlin are hosting two events coming up on June 3 and June 4.
On June 3, the Ladies of Catlin will host the fourth annual Strawberry Short-K Color Run.
The race will start at 6:30 p.m. with registration starting at 5 p.m. at the Catlin Park.
Registration is $20.00 for both adults and children.
On Saturday, June 4, the Ladies of Catlin will host the 10th annual Strawberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Catlin Park.
Children of all ages are invited to participate in the dunk tank, bingo, bounce houses and carnival games.
Musical performances include Live Thru Wednesday and Logan Kirby.
For a suggested donation, hot dogs, Italian beef, strawberry pie and strawberry shortcake will be provided.
For information about registration for these events, and for more information about the Ladies of Catlin, visit www.ladiesofcatlin.weebly.com.
