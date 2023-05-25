DANVILLE — All eyes are on the Golden Nugget Danville Casino still potentially opening in May depending on Tuesday and Wednesday’s testing.
At Tuesday night’s Danville City Council Public Services Committee meeting, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said hopefully if all goes well, the casino will be open by the end of the month.
He said the opening won’t be known until the testing dates are completed and officials get feedback on Thursday.
Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing said, “I know they were out there running around pretty hot and heavy (Tuesday) trying to put out problems and fires.”
Williams said casino officials were working through all the kinks.
The Danville Public Services Committee Tuesday also heard audience comments from resident Chris Clapp asking when Clay Street will be reopened between Walnut and Franklin streets. It’s been closed for more than three years due to a broken sewer line under the street. People drive around the barricade.
City Engineer Sam Cole said there’s a conflict with multiple utility companies on Clay Street and the issue is difficult to fix. He said that one block serves a single house, and city officials are wondering whether to close that section permanently or reconstruct it, which likely would involve blocks of storm sewer.
Clapp also talked about the women’s reproductive clinic planned for 600 N. Logan Ave. He said to the aldermen who voted to approve the abortion-limiting ordinance, “I wish you would reconsider your vote.”
He said those aldermen have opened up the city to a multi-million-dollar lawsuit if it gets carried all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Resident Vince Koers also talked to the committee about the Fetch Dog Park fencing on the committee’s agenda.
Fetch Dog Park has a board that developed the park on city property with a lease. He said a fence was put up about 13 years ago in partnership with the city.
“It’s been a financial failure to get out from under the heavy expense of maintaining the wood fence,” Koers, who is on the dog park board, said.
They have been forced to put in a chain link fence. They sought endowments to fund it and have the money, he said.
He also asked that the council look at not allowing electronic amplifiers in the city council meetings, such as at the May 2 abortion ordinance meeting, to better maintain public peace.
Koers commended the city for approving the ordinance, and said the city has assurances on an outside source funding legal matters regarding the ordinance.
The committee also heard from City Clerk Lisa Monson that the city has four video gaming licenses available.
Monson said one is to be approved by the Illinois Gaming Board. “That will take us down to three,” she said.
Of the city’s maximum of 33 video gaming licenses, one lost theirs and a couple places closed, Monson said. There’s no one on the waiting list now.
The aldermen also learned new Assistant Fire Chief Brian Smith will be sworn in at 9 a.m. Friday at city hall. The fire department’s six probationary firefighters completed all training and will start counting toward manning next week. That will help alleviate overtime costs.
Two new hired code enforcement inspectors for the city are Dan Brown and Brandun Schweizer, both veterans with military computer backgrounds.
In other business, the committee recommended approving: a budget amendment regarding additional hotel/motel tax money found through the city’s Azavar agreement; authorizing purchase of Office 365 software subscription for $39,204 from Microsoft through NobleTec; authorizing application to the Illinois Housing Development Authority for up to $750,000 with no city match for securing, maintaining and demolishing abandoned properties; approving a $23,000 contract with Lipa of Indiana (Country Carpentry) for a Community Development Block Grant housing rehabilitation project at 1127 N. Logan Ave. to replace the roof, sheathing replacement and installation of roof vents; and approving the fence replacement at Fetch Dog Park for $56,500 by Alvin Fence Co. with funds from the Julius W Hegeler II Foundation.
The full city council will act on these items on June 6.
Years ago, the city would receive about 15 to 20 applications for CDBG rehab funds. Last year, it received 165 applications from residents to help with projects, according to Logan Cronk, community development administrator. The city earmarks about $250,000 annually toward rehabilitations, and construction costs have significantly increased. There is a housing steering committee to select projects based on condition and age of the house and other factors.
